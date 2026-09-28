Konica Minolta Business Solutions Ltd.: Konica Minolta Earns Leader Designation in Quocirca Print Security Landscape 2026

Latest assessment highlights Konica Minolta's ongoing commitment to helping organizations strengthen their security posture

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the Quocirca Print Security Landscape 2026 report.

"Organizations are facing an increasingly complex security landscape as print devices become more connected, distributed and integrated into broader IT environments," said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Product Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. "We believe this recognition from Quocirca reflects our continued investment in helping customers strengthen security across their print infrastructure through automation, cloud-based governance and integration with the platforms they rely on every day."

Chris Bilello, Vice President, Product Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

According to the report, Konica Minolta's position as a Leader is "underpinned by three reinforcing themes: greater independent assurance of device security, a clearer shift to continuous cloud-based governance of fleet security, and closer alignment with Microsoft's evolving cloud print architecture."

The report highlights the following strengths of Konica Minolta:

Independent assurance. Expanding NIAP/Common Criteria listings under HCD-PP v1.0, reinforced by third-party penetration testing, strengthens credibility in regulated environments where provable assurance is required.

Expanding NIAP/Common Criteria listings under HCD-PP v1.0, reinforced by third-party penetration testing, strengthens credibility in regulated environments where provable assurance is required. Cloud governance. Shield Guard's policy baselining, compliance reporting, password governance, and automated remediation address a key operational weakness in many print environments: configuration drift across distributed fleets.

Shield Guard's policy baselining, compliance reporting, password governance, and automated remediation address a key operational weakness in many print environments: configuration drift across distributed fleets. PKI Cloud Suite. Extends certificate-backed identity across MFP workflows from user login to scan workflows and cloud print release. This is valuable in highly regulated environments, offering a serverless, connector-light architecture.

Extends certificate-backed identity across MFP workflows from user login to scan workflows and cloud print release. This is valuable in highly regulated environments, offering a serverless, connector-light architecture. Microsoft alignment. Support for Universal Print, Universal Print Anywhere, and Print Support Applications, plus Entra ID integration, aligns well with enterprise plans to modernize Windows printing and reduce reliance on legacy print servers.

Support for Universal Print, Universal Print Anywhere, and Print Support Applications, plus Entra ID integration, aligns well with enterprise plans to modernize Windows printing and reduce reliance on legacy print servers. Operational security. Secure remote service and fleet management capabilities, including CS Remote Care, support firmware and configuration management at scale, improving security hygiene and time to remediation.

As organizations continue to prioritize cybersecurity, regulatory compliance and secure digital transformation initiatives, Konica Minolta remains focused on delivering technologies and services that help customers manage print as a secure, connected endpoint within the broader enterprise environment.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta's journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for nineteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, X (@KonicaMinoltaCA), and Instagram!

About Quocirca

Quocirca is a global market insight and research firm specializing in the convergence of print and digital technologies in the future workplace. Its research spans security, cloud services, artificial intelligence, managed print services and workplace transformation.

Contact Information

Konica Minolta Media Relations - Canada

Marketing Department, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

info@bt.konicaminolta.ca

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-earns-leader-designation-in-quocirca-print-securi-1227799