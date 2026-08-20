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WKN: A0M4YX | ISIN: CNE100000437 | Ticker-Symbol: USR
Tradegate
19.08.26 | 15:42
0,343 Euro
+2,21 % +0,007
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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0,3330,34019.08.
0,3290,34219.08.
PR Newswire
20.08.2026 04:12 Uhr
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Shanghai Electric Contributes to World-record Biomethanol Bunkering Operation

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 17, Shanghai Electric Company (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727) partnered with Shanghai International Port Group and CMA CGM Group to conduct a biomethanol bunkering operation with a total volume of 8,000 metric tons, the largest single biomethanol bunkering operation on record. The bunkering ceremony at Shanghai Yangshan Port was titled "Green Fueled Globe, Lead the Future".

The principal biomethanol supplier for this operation was Shanghai Electric's Taonan green methanol project. This operation not only marks a significant breakthrough in supply volume but also indicates that the Taonan project is fulfilling stable production and large-scale deliveries.

Behind this success lies a fully connected interprovincial green fuel supply chain that serves as the core support. At the Shanghai International Shipping Green Fuel Sustainable-Development Conference held on June 30 this year, Shanghai, Jilin and Liaoning officially launched the joint-built green-fuel transportation corridor. It establishes the north-to-south methanol shipment route: production at the Taonan project in Jilin, transit and storage at Dalian Port and final bunkering at Shanghai Port.

As the core production capacity base of the transportation corridor, Shanghai Electric's Taonan green methanol project draws on Jilin's abundant local wind and solar resources as well as biomass feedstock. Deploying independently-developed full-set process systems and core equipment, the facility is the world's first large-scale plant manufacturing biomethanol by combining green electricity and biomass. It meets the ship-bunkering requirements of Shanghai's International Shipping Center and provides crucial support for the development of the three major green-fuel centers for international shipping.

Shanghai Electric will continue to focus on the complete industrial chain covering the production, storage, transportation and application of diversified green fuels. The company will intensify research into pivotal core-technologies and continuously upgrade its integrated green fuel solution chain. Driving industrial advancement through technology-driven innovation, Shanghai Electric cooperates with partners to accelerate construction on the integrated green-hydrogen-coupled-biomass gasification Green-Methanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project (Taonan Phase-II). The company will steadily improve its large-scale green-fuel supply capacity for the aviation and maritime sectors. Shanghai Electric shall further devote itself to fulfilling China's national dual-carbon goals and galvanizing the worldwide shift to low-carbon clean energy.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-electric-contributes-to-world-record-biomethanol-bunkering-operation-302855845.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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