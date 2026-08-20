

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novonesis (NVZMF.PK) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR171.7 million, or EUR0.37 per share. This compares with EUR136.8 million, or EUR0.29 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Novonesis reported adjusted earnings of EUR179.4 million or EUR0.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to EUR1.116 billion from EUR1.018 billion last year.



Novonesis earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR171.7 Mln. vs. EUR136.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.37 vs. EUR0.29 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.116 Bln vs. EUR1.018 Bln last year.



Organic sales growth increased to 7-8%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News