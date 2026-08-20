

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Medibank Private (MPL.AX) revealed a profit for its full year that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at A$638.7 million, or A$0.232 per share. This compares with A$500.8 million, or A$0.182 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Medibank Private reported adjusted earnings of A$636.8 million or A$0.231 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to A$8.652 billion from A$8.012 billion last year.



Medibank Private earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$638.7 Mln. vs. A$500.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.232 vs. A$0.182 last year. -Revenue: A$8.652 Bln vs. A$8.012 Bln last year.



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