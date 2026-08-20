

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - IDP Education Ltd. (03F.F) reported earnings for full year that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at A$12.27 million, or A$0.0437 per share. This compares with A$49.70 million, or A$0.1778 per share, last year.



Excluding items, IDP Education Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of A$57.1 million or A$0.202 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.8% to A$795.40 million from A$891.36 million last year.



IDP Education Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$12.27 Mln. vs. A$49.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.0437 vs. A$0.1778 last year. -Revenue: A$795.40 Mln vs. A$891.36 Mln last year.



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