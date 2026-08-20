

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - AIA Group Ltd (AAGIY, AAIGF, 1299.HK), a Hong Kong-based insurance and finance company, reported Thursday higher profit and Insurance revenue in its first half of fiscal 2026.



In Hong Kong, the shares were trading at HK$72.050, down 1.30%.



In the first half, net profit attributable to shareholders climbed to $4.294 billion from last year's $2.534 billion. Earnings per share were $0.41, up from $0.24 a year ago.



On IFRS basis, operating profit after tax or OPAT, the Group's core measure of operating earnings, increased 11 percent to $4.163 billion from $3.609 billion a year ago. Basic OPAT per share grew 13% 39.95 cents from 33.94 cents a year ago.



Operating margin remained strong at 15.2 percent.



The growth reflected the continued emergence of earnings from increasing stock of future profits, combined with proactive in-force management.



EV operating profit increased 10% to $6.637 billion, and basic EV operating profit per share grew 12% to 63.69 cents from 55.42 cents last year, driven by VONB growth and positive operating variances from disciplined claims and expense management.



UFSG per share was 37.70 cents, 12% higher than 33.53 cents a year ago.



Insurance revenue climbed to $11.686 billion from last year's $10.463 billion.



Insurance service result was $4.177 billion, up from $3.627 billion a year ago.



Value of new business or VONB was $3.212 billion, up 10 percent overall and 14 percent excluding Thailand.



Annualised new premiums or ANP increased 12 percent to $5.655 billion.



Further, the company announced that interim dividend increased by 10 percent to 53.90 Hong Kong cents per share



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