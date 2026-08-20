

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - DOWNER EDI LTD (DNERF.PK) announced a profit for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at A$225.4 million, or A$0.326 per share. This compares with A$149.1 million, or A$0.204 per share, last year.



Excluding items, DOWNER EDI LTD reported adjusted earnings of A$285.0 million or A$0.429 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.9% to A$6.963 billion from A$7.482 billion last year.



DOWNER EDI LTD earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$225.4 Mln. vs. A$149.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.326 vs. A$0.204 last year. -Revenue: A$6.963 Bln vs. A$7.482 Bln last year.



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