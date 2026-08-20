Bure Equity AB: Interim report January-June 2026

Interim report January - June 2026

The net asset value was SEK 342.9 per share compared with SEK 267.2 at the beginning of the year, representing an increase of 28.4 per cent.

Bure's net asset value was SEK 25,443M, compared with SEK 19,823M at the beginning of the year.

Total return on the Bure share was 9.1 per cent, whereas the SIX Return Index increased by 8.1 per cent.

Group earnings after tax amounted to SEK 5,824M (-3,881). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 78.0 (-52.4).

Interim report April - June 2026

Net asset value was SEK 342.9 per share compared with SEK 243.2 at the beginning of the quarter, corresponding to an increase of 41.0 per cent.

Silex Microsystems was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm on 7 May 2026.

Bure divested its remaining 0.9 million shares in Ovzon for SEK 52M.

Atle divested its holding in Fondbolaget Fondita to United Bankers Abp for EUR 2M.

Bure announced that CEO Henrik Blomquist would leave his position by June 2027 at the latest.

In accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, an ordinary dividend of SEK 2.75 per share was paid, totalling SEK 204M.

Events after the end of the period

The net asset value amounted to SEK 341.4 per share on 19 August 2026, corresponding to an increase of 27.8 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Bure Growth divested its holding in My Driving Academy.

Comments from the CEO

After a few tough quarters, Bure's net asset value per share grew significantly in the second quarter. With net asset value growth per share of +41 per cent, I am pleased to note that we have more than recovered the decline that we experienced in 2025 in particular. The growth in this quarter corresponds to an increase of SEK 7.4 billion and total net assets of SEK 25.4 billion, or SEK 342.9 per share. During the first half of the year, the net asset value per share was up by 28.4 per cent, compared to an increase of 8.1 per cent for the SIX return index (SIX RX).

Primarily three portfolio companies were responsible for the increase in the net asset value during the quarter. Mycronic increased by 47 per cent (up SEK 4.6 billion), Yubico increased by 69 per cent (up SEK 372 million) and Silex made an exceptionally strong stock market debut on May 7. The share price surged on the first day of trading, and by the end of the quarter, the total gain from the listing price stood at 148 percent. In total, the value of Bure's holding in Silex increased from SEK 900 million to SEK 3.3 billion making it Bure's second largest portfolio holding.

The stock market listing of Silex broadened the company's shareholder base, as the main owner, the Chinese company SMEI, reduced its ownership to 9.9 per cent. Furthermore, the company's financial platform was strengthened, which significantly improves its conditions for continued growth and expansion. In addition to the fact that the IPO provides a clear confirmation of quality, the company is now starting a new chapter in its 25-year history, as this opens up new opportunities as a global provider of MEMS technology in a complex geopolitical environment. To clarify, Bure's ownership in Silex amounts to 15.1 per cent. Prior to the listing of Silex, Bure and SMEI agreed on the transfer of 19.1 percent of the shares in Silex-the so-called "transfer shares." This arrangement constitutes a form of additional purchase price designed to provide SMEI with potential financial upside for up to three years. Bure holds the shares in Silex, but under this agreement, Bure is required to facilitate the sale of these shares upon SMEI's request, with SMEI receiving the proceeds from the transaction.

The performance of the portfolio companies was predominantly strong in the second quarter. Mycronic exceeded expectations. All its divisions reported improved order intakes, which among other things prompted the company's Board of Directors to raise its sales forecast for the full year. Yubico's sales increased by 12 per cent, with a significantly improved operating margin. Among the unlisted portfolio companies, Nodica Group reported a return to profitable growth after a couple of challenging quarters.

And, to conclude, on 7 July Silex announced the acquisition of a semiconductor factory in the United States. Establishing local manufacturing capacity in the US is an important part of Silex's long-term growth strategy. Many of Silex's largest customers are based in the US and local manufacturing capacity enables closer customer integration and reduced geopolitical exposure. The plan is to invest up to SEK 1.2 billion over the next five years to gradually convert the factory into a pure MEMS facility.

For more information, contact

Henrik Blomquist, CEO

henrik.blomquist@bure.se

Telephone: +46 (0) 8-614 00 20

This information is information that Bure Equity AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 08:30 CEST.