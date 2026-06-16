Bure Equity AB: CEO Henrik Blomquist will leave Bure in June 2027.

After nearly 27 years at Bure, and previously Skanditek, of which the last 13 years as CEO, the board has decided to initiate a process to appoint a successor. To ensure an orderly transition, Henrik Blomquist will remain in his role as CEO until a successor is appointed, or at the latest until June 2027. Henrik Blomquist will then take on a new role as industrial advisor, initially focusing on board work in Vitrolife Group and Mercuri International.

"We live in a rapidly changing world and Bure needs to gain new experiences and perspectives to continue building successful companies together with customers and employees."



"Henrik Blomquist has made significant contributions to Bure for a long time, where his focus on long-term value-creating ownership work has been very successful. It has been a stimulating and fun period of major changes and successful leadership. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Henrik on a personal level for a close and inspiring collaboration since 1999." says Bure's Chairman Patrik Tigerschiöld.



"After 13 years as CEO and 27 years as an employee, this feels like a good opportunity to find a successor. Bure's net asset value is today more than ten times as large as it was when I took office in 2013. It has been a fantastic time and a privilege to work with all of our outstanding portfolio companies as well as so many professional and inspiring people that I have had the privilege of calling colleagues," says CEO Henrik Blomquist.

For more information, contact

Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman

Tfn 08-614 00 20

This information is information that Bure Equity AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-16 16:56 CEST.