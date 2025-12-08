Anzeige
Montag, 08.12.2025
WKN: 887375 | ISIN: SE0000195810 | Ticker-Symbol: BLZ
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.12.2025 16:30 Uhr
Bure Equity AB: Bure divests holding in Mentice

Bure Equity AB (publ) ("Bure") has signed an agreement to divest 4,037,824 shares in Mentice AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The buyer is Gulf Offshore Limited, a company controlled by the Howell family, which is currently the main owner of Mentice.

Following the transaction, Bure's holding of shares in Mentice amounts to 100,000. Bure's remaining holding secures Bure's issued call options in Mentice.

For more information, contact

Henrik Blomquist, CEO
henrik.blomquist@bure.se
Telephone: +46 (0) 8-614 00 20

