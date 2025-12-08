Bure Equity AB: Bure divests holding in Mentice

Bure Equity AB (publ) ("Bure") has signed an agreement to divest 4,037,824 shares in Mentice AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The buyer is Gulf Offshore Limited, a company controlled by the Howell family, which is currently the main owner of Mentice.

Following the transaction, Bure's holding of shares in Mentice amounts to 100,000. Bure's remaining holding secures Bure's issued call options in Mentice.

For more information, contact

Henrik Blomquist, CEO

henrik.blomquist@bure.se

Telephone: +46 (0) 8-614 00 20