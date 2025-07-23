Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025
WKN: 887375 | ISIN: SE0000195810
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2025 16:30 Uhr
Bure Equity AB: Bure completes acquisition of Silex Microsystems - a Swedish world-leading semiconductor company

Bure announces today that it has completed the acquisition of 17.0 percent of the shares in the Swedish semiconductor company Silex Microsystems ("Silex" or "the Company"), as previously disclosed on June 13, 2025. The transaction has now been finalized following the fulfillment of all closing conditions. The acquisition is being carried out together with a consortium (the "Consortium") of long-term Swedish investors led by Bure and Creades, which collectively acquires 48.2 percent of the shares in the Company. The Consortium, along with the Company's management and founders, becomes the new majority owner of Silex, thereby regaining Swedish majority ownership of the Company.

Other members of the Consortium include Grenspecialisten, 3S Invest, SEB-Stiftelsen, and TomEnterprise. Together with the Company's founder and CEO Edvard Kälvesten and the management team, whose combined ownership amounts to 6.5 percent, the Consortium will thereby control 54.8 percent of the Company.

In connection with the change in ownership, Patrik Tigerschiöld will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of the Company.

Henrik Blomquist, CEO of Bure, comments: "We are pleased that the transaction has now been completed and look forward to beginning our long-term commitment to Silex together with the Company's management. The Company holds an impressive global market position in a rapidly growing technology segment, and we are excited to contribute to its continued expansion."

In connection with the transaction, the Consortium has engaged SEB Corporate Finance, law firm Cederquist, and EY-Parthenon as advisors on financial, legal, and tax matters.

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Blomquist, CEO
Phone: +46 8 614 00 20

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
