Bure Equity AB: Bure invests in Silex Microsystems - a Swedish world-leading semiconductor company

Bure has today entered into an agreement to acquire 17.0 percent of the shares in Silex Microsystems AB ("Silex" or the "Company") for a total purchase price of SEK 917 million including expected transaction costs. The transaction is being carried out together with a consortium (the "Consortium") of long-term Swedish investors led by Bure and Creades, which collectively acquires 48.2 percent of the shares in the Company. Other members of the Consortium include Grenspecialisten, 3S Invest, SEB-Stiftelsen, and TomEnterprise. Together with the Company's founder and CEO Edvard Kälvesten and the management team, whose combined ownership amounts to 6.5 percent, the Consortium will thereby control 54.8 percent of the Company.

Silex was founded 25 years ago and is today a world-leading player in the MEMS foundry segment, i.e., the production of semiconductors with mechanically movable components. Through applications in areas such as medtech, data centers, telecommunications, and manufacturing/automation, Silex has established a broad customer base with a global presence. The company is headquartered and operates its production in Järfälla, Stockholm. Since 2015, Silex has achieved an average annual revenue growth (CAGR) of 17 percent. For the full year 2024, the Company reported revenues of SEK 1,226 million and an operating margin (EBIT) of 28 percent. The agreed transaction values Silex at SEK 5.5 billion on a debt-free basis.

The current majority owner of Silex, Sai Microelectronics Inc. ("SMEI"), is a Chinese publicly listed company on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which has held the majority of the shares in the Company since 2015. The background to the transaction is that a Swedish majority ownership will accelerate the Company's growth opportunities in light of an increasingly complex geopolitical environment. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, which are expected to be obtained during the third quarter of 2025.

In connection with the change in ownership, it is intended that Patrik Tigerschiöld will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of the Company.

Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of the Board of Bure, comments: "We are very pleased that the world-leading semiconductor company Silex is returning to Swedish majority ownership. The Company is an excellent addition to Bure's portfolio - a leading high-tech company active in a growing niche market, with long-standing customer relationships and a proven track record of profitable growth under the leadership of strong entrepreneurs. We look forward to supporting Silex's continued development together with the Company's management."

In connection with the transaction, the Consortium has engaged SEB Corporate Finance, law firm Cederquist, and EY-Parthenon as advisors on financial, legal, and tax matters.

2025-06-13 18:00 CEST.