Mentice AB: Mentice publishes the company's interim report for the period July - September 2025

SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS IN PERFORMANCE AS MARKET ACTIVITY INCREASES

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER 2025 (Jul - Sep)

• The strategic organizational change announced in June, aimed at aligning the company's resources and organizational structure with long-term business priorities, has been implemented

• Mentice carried out a new rights issue amounting to 10% of the share capital, in accordance with the announcement made via press release in June. The allocation was published in a press release on August 21, and the new share issue was registered on September 3.

• Mentice signed a multi-year renewal contract with one of the major global players in the Medical Device Industry (MDI).



THIRD QUARTER 2025 (Jul - Sep)

• Order intake amounted to 57.6 (61.2) MSEK, a decrease of 5.9%, whereof -+0.4% organic and -6.2% currency effect

• Net sales amounted to 70.6 (57.7) MSEK, an increase of 22.3%, whereof 30.2% organic and -7.9% currency effect.

• Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased to 7.7 (-6.2) MSEK.

• Net income for the period amounted to -0.3 (-13.1) MSEK.

• Earnings per share (EPS) were -0.01 (-0.51) SEK.

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -10.8 (-2.7) MSEK.



CEO Frans Venker comments:

Mentice delivered solid revenue growth and a significantly improved EBITDA margin in the third quarter, despite continued macroeconomic uncertainty.



With the organizational changes and share issue behind us, Mentice continues to take important strategic steps toward further solidifying our unique position as a global leader in simulation solutions for Image-Guided Interventional Therapies (IGIT).



Since the start of the third quarter, we have seen continued momentum in our business both in our Virtual Simulation and Physical Simulation business. During the third quarter, our order book of development projects increased. We have significantly more development projects with our customers compared to the first half of the year. This is a positive sign and proof of increased market activity.



In summary, I am encouraged by our progress in these recent months and the support and trust from our customers, and hard work of our employees. The feedback we receive from customers, healthcare providers, and industry leaders shows us that we are on the right path. Our mission to address global healthcare challenges remains a key priority which we achieve through sustaining good business practices, delivering next-generation realism in our simulation solutions, and continued development of our business propositions.

Webcast presentation of the interim report

The Q3 Interim Report for the period of July - September 2025 will be presented by CEO Frans Venker and CFO Ulrika Drotz on November 6, 2025, at 10:30 CEST. The live broadcast is followed by a Q&A moderated by DNB Carnegie's analyst Rikard Engberg.



To register for the webcast, please use the registration link provided below:

Webcast registration link



The presentation will be held in English. Participants are advised to register a few minutes in advance.

The link will also be available on Mentice's website, Mentice Investor.

For more information, please contact:

Frans Venker, CEO, Mentice

Email: frans.venker@mentice.com

Mobile +46 (0) 735 25 30 81

About Mentice

Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in proficiency based simulation solutions for image guided interventional therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com



Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Premium Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB

This information is information that Mentice is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-06 07:00 CET.

Image Attachments

Q3 2025 Image Interim Report Mentice