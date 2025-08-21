Mentice AB: Mentice receives approximately SEK 31.95 million through oversubscribed rights issue

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL PROSPECTUS, REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES IN ADDITION TO THOSE REQUIRED BY SWEDISH LAW, IS PROHIBITED, OR OTHERWISE IS UNLAWFUL OR CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT THE APPLICATION OF AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH ACTION. REFER TO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Mentice AB (publ) ("Mentice" or the "Company"), (Nasdaq First North Premium Growth Market) announced on 24 July 2025 that the Board of Directors had resolved, by virtue of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting held on 27 May 2025, on a rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 31.95 million (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription period ended on 19 August 2025. Mentice hereby announces that the final result of the Rights Issue shows that the Rights Issue was oversubscribed and that 3,879,790 shares, corresponding to approximately 151.74 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for with and without exercise of subscription rights. Mentice will receive proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 31.95 million before deduction of costs attributable to the Rights Issue.

Mentice CEO Frans Venker comments:

"We are delighted with the outstanding success of this rights issue. The strong participation reflects the deep confidence our shareholders and board members have in Mentice vision, strategy, and ability to deliver. With this additional capital, we are in a strong position to drive growth, expand our global impact, and achieve sustained profitability for the future."

Subscription and allotment

The outcome of the Rights Issue, in which the subscription period ended on 19 August 2025, shows that 2,386,144 shares, corresponding to approximately 93.3 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights. In addition, 1,493,646 shares have been subscribed for without exercise of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 58.4 percent of the Rights Issue. Mentice will receive proceeds of approximately SEK 31.95 million before deduction of costs attributable to the Rights Issue. The costs associated with the Rights Issue amounts to approximately SEK 1.5 million.

As confirmation of allotment of new shares subscribed for without subscription rights, a contract note will be distributed on or about 21 August 2025. Subscribed and allotted new shares must be paid in cash in accordance with the instructions in the contract note. In connection with the Rights Issue the Company has prepared an information document (the "Information Document") in accordance with Article 1.4 db of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The allotment of new shares subscribed for without preferential rights has been carried out in accordance with the allotment principles set out in the Information Document published on 4 August 2025. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notice of allotment and payment in accordance with the procedures of the nominee.

Change in share capital and number of shares

Following the Rights Issue, the number of shares in Mentice will increase by 2,556,885 shares, from 25,568,850 shares to 28,125,735 shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 127,844.25 from SEK 1,278,442.5 to SEK 1,406,286.75. This corresponds to a dilution effect of approximately 10 percent of the total number of shares in the Company after the Rights Issue.

Trading in BTA

BTAs (Sw. 'Betald Tecknad Aktie') will be subject to trading on Nasdaq First North Premium Growth Market until the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (the "SCRO") and BTAs have been converted into shares. The last day of trading with BTAs is expected to occur on or about 5 September 2025.

The shares subscribed for with, and without, exercise of subscription rights are expected to be registered with the SCRO on or about 5 September 2025 and the first day of trading for the shares on Nasdaq First North Premium Growth Market are expected on or about 9 September 2025.

Advisors

Zonda Partners AB has been appointed as Sole Manager and Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Frans Venker, CEO, Mentice

Email: frans.venker@mentice.com

Mobile +46 (0) 735 25 30 81

About Mentice

Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in proficiency based simulation solutions for image guided interventional therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com



Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Premium Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB

