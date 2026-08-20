BoMill AB: BoMill Q2 Report April - June 2026

BoMill AB ("BoMill" or the "Company") hereby publishes the Interim Report for the period April 1 - June 30, 2026. The Report is available as an attached file to this release and on BoMill's website. Below is a summary of the report.

Increased sales and positive net income combined with expanded product portfolio

CEO Andreas Jeppsson comments:

"Strong sales during the second quarter contributed to a positive result. In our project-driven business, quarterly sales can vary depending on the timing of customer projects, and individual quarters should therefore be viewed in that context. Our expanding product offering, stronger partnerships and increased commercial focus continue to strengthen our platform for growth and bring us closer to sustainable profitability."

Financial overview for the second quarter (April - June 2026)

KSEK 2026

April-June 2025

April-June Net sales 14 694 3 798 Net income after financial items 1 621 -2 027 Net income per net weighted average share 0,01 -0,02 Cash flow during the period -6 151 -3 162 Cash and cash equivalents end of period 5 196 7 306 Equity/asset ratio 57% 52%

Financial overview for the first six months (January - June 2026)

KSEK 2026

Jan-June 2025

Jan-June Net sales 14 694 6 141 Net income after financial items -5 477 -6 922 Net income per net weighted average share -0,04 -0,06 Cash flow during the period 2 237 -9 872 Cash and cash equivalents end of period 5 196 7 306 Equity/asset ratio 57% 52%

Highlights during the second quarter

On April 13, BoMill announced the launch of BoMill Insight Single, a compact version of its proven BoMill InSight grain sorting platform.

On June 18, BoMill announced the launch of APC - Adaptive Protein Control, an add-on module based on near-infrared (NIR) technology enabling higher efficiency, real-time insights and validated protein content.

On June 22, BoMill announced a new collaboration with MIAG GmbH, a German engineering company specializing in machinery and complete processing systems for mills and bulk material handing industries worldwide.



Highlights after the second quarter

On July 3, BoMill announced the launch of a new high-capacity configuration of BoMill InSight, increasing the maximum sorting capacity from 15 up to 30 metric tons per hour while maintaining the same installation footprint.

On July 6, BoMill announced the outcome of the subscription in the warrant-based incentive program, with 100 percent of the warrants subscribed by employees.

On August 11, BoMill announced an organizational change enabling increased commercial focus where Denis Boissau will assume the position of Regional Sales Manager and Susana Jacobsson the position of Head of Marketing.



BoMill Q2 report can be found on BoMill's website (www.bomill.com/investors/reports)

For additional information, visit www.bomill.com or contact:

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO - Phone: +46 727 001 182 - E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

Alexandra Persson, CFO - Phone: +46 72 700 19 57 - E-mail: alexandra.persson@bomill.com

BoMill has developed and markets a patented technology for sorting grain on a commercial scale, based on the internal qualities of each kernel. The method is the only one of its kind on the market today and is estimated to have the potential to become a Golden Standard within the industry.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: BOMILL.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB - www.skmg.se

For more information about BoMill, please visit www.bomill.com.