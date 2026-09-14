BoMill AB: BoMill launches BoMill InSight HiFlex, entering the large-scale grain handling segment

BoMill enters the large-scale segment of grain terminals and high-volume grain handling operations with the launch of BoMill InSight HiFlex, built on BoMill's proven and patented grain-sorting technology. The scalable solution may be tailored to customer-specific capacity and operational requirements, with an initial turnkey configuration processing 200 metric tons of grain per hour. BoMill InSight HiFlex is commercially available, with several potential customer projects currently under evaluation.

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BoMill InSight HiFlex turnkey container solution with a capacity of 200 metric tons of grain per hour. The 3D rendering has been post-processed with the assistance of AI.

Demand drives development - the launch of BoMill InSight HiFlex

The development of BoMill InSight HiFlex is a result of BoMill's continuous dialogue with existing and potential customers expanding BoMill's product range and applications. There is a clear need for high-capacity precision sorting, particularly in large-scale grain handling operations, combined with the flexibility to adapt the solution to different operational requirements. BoMill is now taking the next step by launching BoMill InSight HiFlex for the large-scale grain handling segment.

Building on the modular design of BoMill InSight, HiFlex is configured to meet specific capacity and installation requirements. The first version of HiFlex is configured as a turnkey solution with a sorting capacity of 200 metric tons per hour, integrated into a 40-foot container for simple integration and commissioning, as well as easy relocation between sites. The modular design of BoMill InSight also allows the solution to be scaled to much higher capacities, or to be configured as a permanent installation integrated into an industrial process.

Expanding BoMill's customer reach into large-scale grain handling segment

BoMill InSight HiFlex opens a new market segment for BoMill in large-scale grain terminals and high-volume grain handling operations, characterized by high throughput requirements and large grain volumes. At the same time, the modular HiFlex design broadens BoMill's offering to existing customer segments such as flour milling and malting. With the introduction of HiFlex, BoMill now offers a complete product range addressing capacity requirements across a broad range of grain handling and processing operations.

Variations in grain quality, changing market conditions and increasingly demanding customer specifications create a growing need for greater control over grain quality. BoMill InSight HiFlex brings the benefits of precision sorting to larger-scale operations, allowing grain to be separated by protein content before it is sold or processed. For grain suppliers, HiFlex helps optimize batches to the required protein specification, avoiding excess protein that is not reflected in the selling price and reducing risk of protein levels below specification that may result in price discounts. For grain buyers, more consistent protein levels enable better use of incoming grain and opportunities for cost savings.

"This is an important strategic step for BoMill. Our close work with customers and the industry helps us continuously identify new ways for BoMill InSight to create value. HiFlex demonstrates the scalability of our platform, opens a new market segment and broadens the commercial opportunities for BoMill within our existing customer segments," says Andreas Jeppsson, CEO of BoMill.

For additional information, visit www.bomill.com or contact:

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO - Phone: +46 727 001 182 - E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

Alexandra Persson, CFO - Phone: +46 72 700 19 57 - E-mail: alexandra.persson@bomill.com

BoMill is a Swedish grain technology company dedicated to helping the grain industry unlock more value and increase efficiency through precision sorting. Based on patented NIR technology, the BoMill InSight platform analyzes and sorts grain at industrial scale according to the internal qualities of each individual kernel, enabling customers to make better use of natural grain variation and unlock value that would otherwise remain hidden within the batch.

With decades of expertise in individual kernel analysis, BoMill serves customers across the grain value chain, including grain handlers, maltsters and flour mills.

BoMill AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker BOMILL.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB - www.skmg.se

For more information about BoMill, please visit www.bomill.com