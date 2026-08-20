Scandinavian Real Heart AB: Realheart Sets February 2028 Target to Be Ready for First-in-Human Implantation and Provides Development Update

Västerås - Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has adopted a new strategic goal: that the Company shall be ready for the first-in-human implantation of the Realheart® Total Artificial Heart in February 2028.

The goal for February 2028 is that the Company shall be ready for a first in human implantation.

"We have made substantial progress across several critical development areas, and the Board's decision establishes a clear framework for the activities required to achieve first-in-human readiness. We believe February 2028 represents an ambitious but achievable target for the Company," says Ina Laura Perkins, CEO of Realheart.

Update on 2026 Development Goals

The Company's communicated 2026 objectives remain important milestones on the path toward first-in-human implantation readiness.

The Company remains on track with two of its three key objectives for the year:

Increased production rate of the Realheart® Total Artificial Heart system and related components, enabled by the recent move to new facilities, a larger team, process improvements, and an ERP system for finance and production planning.

of the Realheart® Total Artificial Heart system and related components, enabled by the recent move to new facilities, a larger team, process improvements, and an ERP system for finance and production planning. Progress towards a 10-day in vivo implantation study , with ongoing development activities supporting this objective and the recent ethics approval for chronic studies by our collaborators at Sahlgrenska University Hospital.

, with ongoing development activities supporting this objective and the recent ethics approval for chronic studies by our collaborators at Sahlgrenska University Hospital. Full system reliability testing: the Company has made progress during the year but now assesses that demonstration of six-month full-system reliability will be ready in Q1 2027

The reliability program has generated valuable long-term performance data and enabled continued improvements to the system. However, validating long-term reliability for a complete artificial heart system has proven more time-consuming than initially anticipated.

"While demonstration of six-month full-system reliability is expected to be ready in Q1 2027, the program continues to generate important long-term performance data and support ongoing system improvements," says Ina Laura Perkins, CEO. "Our overall development trajectory remains aligned with our path toward first-in-human readiness."

The Company will continue to provide updates on its development milestones and the progress toward its newly established February 2028 readiness target.

For more information, please contact:

Ina Laura Perkins, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 70 406 49 21

E-mail: inalaura.perkins@realheart.se

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se

About Us

Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) is developing the first artificial heart that mimics the shape, function, and blood flow pattern of the human heart. These unique product features provide completely new opportunities to save lives and give patients a good quality of life while waiting for a heart transplant. In the future, artificial hearts may also become an alternative to transplantation for broader groups of patients with severe heart failure. Realheart® TAH (Total Artificial Heart) is now being evaluated in extensive preclinical trials ahead of a first clinical study in patients. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market. For more information, visit www.realheart.se

This information is information that Scandinavian Real Heart is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 08:30 CEST.