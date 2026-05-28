Scandinavian Real Heart AB: Realheart Granted Patent Approval in Australia

Västerås, Sweden, June 28, 2026 - Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) today announced that IP Australia, the Australian intellectual property rights agency, has granted Realheart a patent covering central aspects of the Realheart® TAH technology. The granted claims include the design and operation of the total artificial heart, as well as the integrated feedback mechanism that regulates the device's cardiac output. The patent remains in force in Australia until 2041.

Realheart is developing Realheart® TAH, the first total artificial heart designed to replicate the four-chamber structure and pumping cycle of the native human heart. The granted patent covers sensor technology that provides accurate pressure measurements, enabling real-time monitoring and automated control of artificial hearts and circulatory support systems, including Realheart® TAH.

Realheart® TAH is intended as a treatment alternative for patients awaiting a heart transplant, with the potential to improve quality of life during that period. The structural design of Realheart® TAH aims to reduce risk factors commonly associated with currently available artificial heart devices, such as stroke, internal bleeding, and anaemia.

Region: Australia

Patent number: 2021236921

Expiration date: March, 2041

For more information, please contact:

Ina Laura Perkins, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 70 406 49 21

E-mail: inalaura.perkins@realheart.se

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se

About Us

Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) is developing the first artificial heart that mimics the shape, function, and blood flow pattern of the human heart. These unique product features provide completely new opportunities to save lives and give patients a good quality of life while waiting for a heart transplant. In the future, artificial hearts may also become an alternative to transplantation for broader groups of patients with severe heart failure. Realheart® TAH (Total Artificial Heart) is now being evaluated in extensive preclinical trials ahead of a first clinical study in patients. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market. For more information, visit www.realheart.se