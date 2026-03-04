Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
WKN: A40P5T | ISIN: SE0023286836 | Ticker-Symbol: 7820
Frankfurt
04.03.26 | 09:55
1,190 Euro
-0,83 % -0,010
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
Scandinavian Real Heart AB: Realheart Receives Patent Approval in India

Västerås, Sweden, March 4 2026 - Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) announces today that the company has been granted a patent approval in India. The patent covers a control method and system configuration for artificial heart products, such as Realheart® TAH, featuring integrated feedback mechanisms for real-time regulation of cardiac output. The approval grants patent protection in India until March 2041.

Realheart is developing Realheart® TAH, the first total artificial heart that mimics the structure and function of the native human heart. The patent (IN580752) covers a control method and system configuration for an artificial heart, featuring integrated feedback mechanisms for real-time regulation of cardiac output. In detail, the system is designed to ensure precise and safe control of pump performance in medical environments.

By enabling continuous monitoring and adaptive adjustment of key parameters such as pressure, flow, and pump speed, the method supports automated control of artificial hearts and circulatory support systems, such as Realheart® TAH. This contributes to optimized hemodynamic stability and has a potential positive effect on treatment outcomes. The method and configuration are engineered for seamless integration into the company's existing and future pump devices but can also be transferred and used in other total artificial heart suppliers' hardware within the field of artificial hearts and circulatory support.

Country: India
Patent number: IN580752
Expiration date: March, 2041

For more information, please contact:
Ina Laura Perkins, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 70 406 49 21
E-mail: inalaura.perkins@realheart.se
Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se

About Us
Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) is developing the first artificial heart that mimics the shape, function, and blood flow pattern of the human heart. These unique product features provide completely new opportunities to save lives and give patients a good quality of life while waiting for a heart transplant. In the future, artificial hearts may also become an alternative to transplantation for broader groups of patients with severe heart failure. Realheart® TAH (Total Artificial Heart) is now being evaluated in extensive preclinical trials ahead of a first clinical study in patients. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market. For more information, visit www.realheart.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
