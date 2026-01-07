Das Instrument SFTU US83404D1090 SOFTBANK GR.UNS.ADR1/2/ON EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.01.2026The instrument SFTU US83404D1090 SOFTBANK GR.UNS.ADR1/2/ON EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.01.2026Das Instrument TPG DE000A2QEFA1 PLATFORM GRP AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.01.2026The instrument TPG DE000A2QEFA1 PLATFORM GRP AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.01.2026Das Instrument QIA NL0015002CX3 QIAGEN NV EO -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.01.2026The instrument QIA NL0015002CX3 QIAGEN NV EO -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.01.2026Das Instrument 54Z FR0013399359 ENERGISME S.A. EO-,005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.01.2026The instrument 54Z FR0013399359 ENERGISME S.A. EO-,005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.01.2026Das Instrument LFC0 NO0013355859 LIFECARE ASA NK 5,20 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.01.2026The instrument LFC0 NO0013355859 LIFECARE ASA NK 5,20 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.01.2026Das Instrument 2I9 SE0002190926 KAROLINSKA DEVELOP.AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.01.2026The instrument 2I9 SE0002190926 KAROLINSKA DEVELOP.AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.01.2026Das Instrument 7820 SE0023286836 SCANDINAV. REAL HEART AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.01.2026The instrument 7820 SE0023286836 SCANDINAV. REAL HEART AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.01.2026Das Instrument 28L SE0005962206 PEPTONIC MEDICAL EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.01.2026The instrument 28L SE0005962206 PEPTONIC MEDICAL EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.01.2026