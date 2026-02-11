Scandinavian Real Heart AB: Realheart Receives Patent Approval in Europe

Västerås, Sweden, February 11, 2026 - Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) announces today that the company has been granted patent approval by the European Patent Office (EPO). The patent concerns both the core technology of Realheart® TAH, pertaining to the structure and function of the total artificial heart, and the integrated feedback mechanism that regulates the device's cardiac output. The recent approval grants a unitary patent protecting the technology in 17 EU countries, including Realheart's key markets, France and Germany, and its home market, Sweden, through 2041.

Realheart is developing Realheart® TAH, the first total artificial heart that mimics the structure and function of the native human heart. The recently approved patent covers a core technology of Realheart® TAH, producing accurate and safe pressure measurements. By enabling real-time monitoring, the patented sensor enables automated control of artificial hearts and circulatory support systems, such as Realheart® TAH. The feature is designed to provide a meaningful treatment alternative for patients awaiting a heart transplant while providing benefits that may increase the quality of life. The structural design of Realheart® TAH aims to decrease risk factors commonly associated with currently approved artificial heart treatment devices, e.g., stroke, internal bleeding, and anaemia.

Region: European Patent Office (EPO)

Patent number: 4120893

Expiration date: March 18, 2041

For more information, please contact:

Ina Laura Perkins, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 70 406 49 21

E-mail: inalaura.perkins@realheart.se

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se

About Us

Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) is developing the first artificial heart that mimics the shape, function, and blood flow pattern of the human heart. These unique product features provide completely new opportunities to save lives and give patients a good quality of life while waiting for a heart transplant. In the future, artificial hearts may also become an alternative to transplantation for broader groups of patients with severe heart failure. Realheart® TAH (Total Artificial Heart) is now being evaluated in extensive preclinical trials ahead of a first clinical study in patients. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market. For more information, visit www.realheart.se