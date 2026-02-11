Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40P5T | ISIN: SE0023286836 | Ticker-Symbol: 7820
Frankfurt
11.02.26 | 09:55
1,210 Euro
-1,63 % -0,020
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN REAL HEART AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN REAL HEART AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2026 08:30 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian Real Heart AB: Realheart Receives Patent Approval in Europe

Västerås, Sweden, February 11, 2026 - Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) announces today that the company has been granted patent approval by the European Patent Office (EPO). The patent concerns both the core technology of Realheart® TAH, pertaining to the structure and function of the total artificial heart, and the integrated feedback mechanism that regulates the device's cardiac output. The recent approval grants a unitary patent protecting the technology in 17 EU countries, including Realheart's key markets, France and Germany, and its home market, Sweden, through 2041.

Realheart is developing Realheart® TAH, the first total artificial heart that mimics the structure and function of the native human heart. The recently approved patent covers a core technology of Realheart® TAH, producing accurate and safe pressure measurements. By enabling real-time monitoring, the patented sensor enables automated control of artificial hearts and circulatory support systems, such as Realheart® TAH. The feature is designed to provide a meaningful treatment alternative for patients awaiting a heart transplant while providing benefits that may increase the quality of life. The structural design of Realheart® TAH aims to decrease risk factors commonly associated with currently approved artificial heart treatment devices, e.g., stroke, internal bleeding, and anaemia.

Region: European Patent Office (EPO)
Patent number: 4120893
Expiration date: March 18, 2041

For more information, please contact:
Ina Laura Perkins, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 70 406 49 21
E-mail: inalaura.perkins@realheart.se
Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se

About Us
Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) is developing the first artificial heart that mimics the shape, function, and blood flow pattern of the human heart. These unique product features provide completely new opportunities to save lives and give patients a good quality of life while waiting for a heart transplant. In the future, artificial hearts may also become an alternative to transplantation for broader groups of patients with severe heart failure. Realheart® TAH (Total Artificial Heart) is now being evaluated in extensive preclinical trials ahead of a first clinical study in patients. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market. For more information, visit www.realheart.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.