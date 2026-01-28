Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: A40P5T | ISIN: SE0023286836 | Ticker-Symbol: 7820
Frankfurt
28.01.26 | 15:25
1,240 Euro
-1,20 % -0,015
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN REAL HEART AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN REAL HEART AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 17:20 Uhr
27 Leser
Scandinavian Real Heart AB: Scandinavian Real Heart AB announces outcome of the Company's rights issue

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) ("Realheart" or the "Company") has completed the rights issue of shares resolved by the Extra General Meeting on 16 December 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). The outcome shows that 2,502,531 shares were subscribed for with subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 50 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, the Company has received subscription applications for 295,402 shares, corresponding to approximately 6 percent of the Rights Issue, for subscription without subscription rights. A total of 2,797,933 shares were subscribed for with subscription rights and subscription applications, corresponding to approximately 56 percent of the Rights Issue. This means that guarantee commitments of 701,160 shares, corresponding to approximately 14 percent of the Rights Issue, will be utilized. A total of 3,499,093 shares were thus subscribed, corresponding to approximately 70 percent of the Rights Issue. Through the Rights Issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 49 million before issue costs.

On December 16, 2025, Realheart announced that the Extra General Meeting of the Company had resolved on a rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 70 million. The subscription price in the Rights Issue was SEK 14 per share and the total number of shares offered in the Rights Issue amounted to 4,998,704.

The outcome of the Rights Issue

The subscription period in the Rights Issue ended on January 27, 2026. The final outcome shows that 2,502,531 shares were subscribed for with subscription rights, which corresponds to approximately 50 percent of the Rights Issue. Furthermore, the Company has received subscription applications to subscribe for 295,402 shares without subscription rights, which corresponds to approximately 6 percent of the Rights Issue. Thus, 2,797,933 shares were subscribed for with and without subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 56 percent of the Rights Issue. Guarantee commitments of 701,160 shares will be exercised by the Company, corresponding to approximately 14 percent of the Rights Issue. A total of 3,499,093 shares were thus subscribed.

Through the Rights Issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 49 million before issue costs.

Allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights

Allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights has been made in accordance with the principles set out in the Information Document published by the Company on 16 December 2025 in connection with the Rights Issue. Notification of such allocation will be notified separately by means of a settlement note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notification of allotment in accordance with instructions from the respective nominee.

Shares, share capital and dilution

Through the Rights Issue, the total number of shares in the Company will increase by 3,499,093 shares, from 4,998,704 shares to 8,497,797 shares, and the share capital will increase by SEK 17,530,455, from SEK 25,043,507 to SEK 42,573,962, corresponding to a dilution effect of 41.18 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company.

Trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTA")

Trading in BTA will take place until the conversion of BTA into shares, which will take place after the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. Registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office is expected to take place during week 8, 2026.

Compensation for subscription and guarantee commitments

In connection with the Rights Issue, the company received subscription and guarantee commitments. No compensation will be paid for subscription and guarantee commitments.

Issuing Institute

Nordic Issuing AB is the issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:
Phone: +46 (0) 70 406 49 21
Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se

About Us
Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) is developing the first artificial heart that mimics the shape, function, and blood flow pattern of the human heart. These unique product features provide completely new opportunities to save lives and give patients a good quality of life while waiting for a heart transplant. In the future, artificial hearts may also become an alternative to transplantation for broader groups of patients with severe heart failure. Realheart® TAH (Total Artificial Heart) is now being evaluated in extensive preclinical trials ahead of a first clinical study in patients. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market. For more information, visit www.realheart.se

This information is information that Scandinavian Real Heart is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-28 17:23 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
