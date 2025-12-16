Scandinavian Real Heart AB: Realheart resolves on a rights issue of SEK 70 million

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

The General Meeting of Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) ("Realheart" or the "Company") has resolved to carry out a rights issue of a maximum of 4,998,704 shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription period is planned to run from 13 January 2026 up to and including 27 January 2026. Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 70 million before issue costs. The Rights Issue is covered to approximately 70 percent by guarantee commitments and subscription commitments from existing shareholders, the Board of Directors and senior executives.

Summary

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, Realheart will receive approximately SEK 70 million before issue costs.

The Rights Issue is approximately 70 percent covered by guarantee commitments.

The subscription period for the Rights Issue is planned to run from 13 January 2026 up to and including 27 January 2026.

Shareholders who, on the record date of 9 January 2026, were registered as shareholders in accordance with the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB ("Euroclear Sweden") on behalf of Scandinavian Real Heart AB have preferential rights to subscribe for new shares in relation to their existing shareholdings in the Company on the record date. Holding one (1) share as of the record date entitles the holder to one (1) subscription right, whereby one (1) subscription right entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) share.

The subscription price is SEK 14.00 per new share.

Reasons for the issue and use of the proceeds

Scandinavian Real Heart AB carries out the Rights Issue of approximately SEK 70 million in order to secure continued financing of the company's development work with Realheart® TAH - a totally artificial heart designed to mimic the structure and function of the human heart. The product is intended to become a permanent solution for patients with severe heart failure. Previous study results support that Realheart TAH has good potential to replace the human heart in the future.

Of the approximately 22 million patients suffering from heart failure in the EU and the US, the company estimates that a patient base of approximately 160 thousand patients suffering from advanced (NYHA class IV), biventricular heart failure includes the target group for TAH treatment. Furthermore, this is estimated to translate into an annual number of patients in need of TAH treatment to about 25 thousand, and is expected to follow the same increase as heart failure in general to about 35 thousand by 2030. The average market price for one TAH is $220 kUSD, which means a market potential of $34 billion USD. The US and EU are the largest markets, of which Germany is the largest European market and therefore of great interest to the company. A collaboration with a German hospital has been initiated for future clinical trials.

In 2025, the company has deepened its collaboration with Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, where surgical methodology and processes have been further developed based on experiences from previous animal studies. The studies are led by cardiac surgeon Professor Göran Dellgren together with a clinical team with extensive experience in heart transplants.

The aim is to first optimize the surgical methodology, then conduct survival studies to gather regulatory data, and finally apply to initiate clinical trials.

In 2025, the company has also increased its focus on product development. The company has produced a number of units of TAH with improved quality and simplified manufacturing processes compared to before.

The company will continue to develop production processes and product quality, both through internal initiatives and in close collaboration with carefully selected partners. As part of this work, there will be a move to more appropriate premises in 2026.

The units of TAH that the company manufactures will be used on an ongoing basis in both endurance tests that run continuously for up to six months and animal studies as well as blood tests. Endurance tests of the membrane, the most critical component has reached more than 20 months in ongoing tests.

To enable the transition to clinical studies, further design improvements to the product are required, which must be validated through endurance tests, animal studies and blood tests. This work has already begun and will continue in 2026. Several studies have been conducted with previous versions compared to market-leading competitors that show superior results in blood tests and in patient simulator studies (cardiovascular simulator, so-called hybrid simulator).

At full subscription, the proceeds (after issue costs of approximately SEK 300,000) are planned to be used as follows:

TAH unit - 60%

Production of TAH units

Product development

Product quality

Production Process

Suitable premises

Preclinical studies - 28%

Endurance tests

Animal studies

Blood tests

Regulatory work - 2%

Company costs - 10%

The liquidity is estimated to be sufficient to finance the working capital requirement for 12 months.

Terms and conditions for the Rights Issue

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company will receive issue proceeds of approximately SEK 70 million before issue costs.

Shareholders who, on the record date of 9 January 2026, were registered as shareholders in accordance with the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB ("Euroclear Sweden") on behalf of Scandinavian Real Heart AB have preferential rights to subscribe for new shares in relation to their existing shareholdings in the Company on the record date. Holding one (1) share as of the record date entitles the holder to one (1) subscription right, whereby one (1) subscription right entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) share.

The subscription price is SEK 14.00 per new share. No commission is charged.

The Rights Issue entails an issue of a maximum of 4,998,704 shares.

Change in number of shares and share capital and dilution

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the number of shares in the Company will increase by a maximum of 4,998,704 shares, from 4,998,704 shares to a maximum of 9,997,408 shares.

The share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 25,043,507.040, from SEK 25,043,507.040 to a maximum of SEK 50,087,014.080, calculated based on a quota value of SEK 5.01 per share.

The dilution effect amounts to a maximum of 50 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company.

The Information document

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared an information document (the "Information Document") in accordance with Article 1.4 db of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The information document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation.

Full terms and conditions of the issue can be found in the Information Document.

Realheart today announces that the Information Document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website, https://realheart.se/preferential-rights-issue-realheart/. Application forms for subscription without preferential rights will be available on Nordic Issuing AB's website.

Subscription commitments and guarantee commitments

The company has received subscription commitments from existing shareholders, the Board of Directors and senior executives of approximately SEK 25.6 million. Which in total corresponds to approximately 36.5% of the rights issue. Furthermore, the Company has received guarantee commitments from existing shareholders of approximately SEK 23.4 million. Which in total corresponds to approximately 33.5% of the rights issue. In total, the rights issue is thus covered to approximately 70% of subscription and guarantee commitments. The guarantee commitments only cover the part of the issue that is not covered by subscription commitments and subscription with subscription rights, up to a total coverage ratio of 70 percent of the issue amount. If the issue is subscribed to 70 percent or more without the need to use the guarantee, the guarantee obligations lapse. No compensation will be paid for subscription and guarantee commitments. Neither the subscription nor the guarantee commitments are secured by bank guarantees, escrow funds, pledging or similar arrangements.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

Date 2026 Event January 7 Last day of trading in the company's share, including the right to receive subscription rights January 9 Record date for receiving subscription rights 13-22 January Trading in subscription rights January 13-27 Subscription period January 13 - around week 8 Trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) January 28 Announcement of the outcome of the rights issue





Issuing Institute

Nordic Issuing AB is the issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Ina Laura Perkins, VD

Phone: +46(0)70 406 49 21

E-post: inalaura.perkins@realheart.se

About Scandinavian Real Heart AB

Scandinavian Real Heart AB is developing a complete artificial heart (Total Artificial Heart - TAH) for implantation in patients with life-threatening heart failure. The company's TAH has a patented design that includes a replica of the natural human heart. Realheart TAH incorporates a four-chamber® system (two atria, two chambers) which provides the opportunity to generate a physiologically adapted blood flow that mimics the body's natural circulation. A concept that is unique in the world of medical devices.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se

About Us

Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) is developing the first artificial heart that mimics the shape, function, and blood flow pattern of the human heart. These unique product features provide completely new opportunities to save lives and give patients a good quality of life while waiting for a heart transplant. In the future, artificial hearts may also become an alternative to transplantation for broader groups of patients with severe heart failure. Realheart® TAH (Total Artificial Heart) is now being evaluated in extensive preclinical trials ahead of a first clinical study in patients. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market. For more information, visit www.realheart.se