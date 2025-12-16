Scandinavian Real Heart AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) on 16 December 2025

Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 16, 2025. All decisions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the notice.

Resolutions at the General Meeting

Amendment of the Articles of Association

The Annual General Meeting resolved to amend the Articles of Association, whereby the limits for the number of shares in the Articles of Association (§ 5) are changed to a minimum of 4,500,000 and a maximum of 18,000,000 and the limits for the share capital in the Articles of Association (§ 4) are changed to a minimum of SEK 22,545,000 and a maximum of SEK 90,180,000. The amendment is carried out in order to enable a rights issue of shares as set out below.

Resolution on rights issue

The Annual General Meeting resolved on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The issue is carried out in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the notice, where each existing share entitles to one (1) subscription right entitling to subscription of one (1) new share. The total issue amount amounts to approximately SEK 70 million, of which SEK 49 million is guaranteed through subscription commitments and guarantee commitments. The subscription price amounts to SEK 14 per share and the issue comprises a maximum of 4,998,704 new shares.

Complete terms and conditions

The complete resolutions and terms and conditions for the issue are available on the company's website: https://realheart.se/preferential-rights-issue-realheart/



About Us

Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) is developing the first artificial heart that mimics the shape, function, and blood flow pattern of the human heart. These unique product features provide completely new opportunities to save lives and give patients a good quality of life while waiting for a heart transplant. In the future, artificial hearts may also become an alternative to transplantation for broader groups of patients with severe heart failure. Realheart® TAH (Total Artificial Heart) is now being evaluated in extensive preclinical trials ahead of a first clinical study in patients. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market. For more information, visit www.realheart.se