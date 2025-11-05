Scandinavian Real Heart AB: Realheart Receives Patent Approvals in Key Asian Markets

Västerås, Sweden, November 5, 2025 - Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) announces today that the company has been granted patent approvals in China and Japan. The patents concern both the core technology of Realheart® TAH, pertaining to the structure and function of the total artificial heart, and the integrated feedback mechanism that regulates the device's cardiac output. The recent approvals grant protection in China until 2041, and in Japan until 2041.

Patent 1: patent in China covering a pressure sensor for Realheart® TAH

Realheart is developing Realheart® TAH, the first total artificial heart that mimics the structure and function of the native human heart. The recently approved patent covers a core technology of Realheart® TAH, namely an accurate and safe pressure measurements in medical environments. By enabling real-time monitoring, the patented sensor enables automated control of artificial hearts and circulatory support systems, such as Realheart® TAH, that is designed to provide a meaningful treatment alternative for patients awaiting a heart transplant, while providing benefits that may increase the quality of life. The structural design of Realheart® TAH aims to decrease risk factors commonly associated with currently approved artificial heart treatment devices, e.g., stroke, internal bleeding, and anaemia.

Country: China

Patent number: ZL2021800364839

Expiration date: March 18, 2041

Patent 2: patent in Japan covering realtime regulation of Realheart® TAH

The patent encompasses a control method and system setup for artificial heart devices that incorporates feedback mechanisms to manage cardiac output in real time. Through continuous tracking and automatic adjustment of essential factors like pressure, flow, and pump speed, the technology enables fully automated regulation of artificial hearts and circulatory support systems, including the Realheart® TAH. This ensures stable and optimized blood flow. The design is intended to integrate smoothly with both current and upcoming versions of the Realheart® TAH but can also be applied to other comparable devices.

Country: Japan

Patent number: JP7731894B2

Expiration date: March 18, 2041

For more information, please contact:

Ina Laura Perkins, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 70 406 49 21

E-mail: inalaura.perkins@realheart.se

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se

