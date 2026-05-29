Scandinavian Real Heart AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Real Heart AB on May 28, 2026

On 28 May 2026, Scandinavian Real Heart AB (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at which the following resolutions were adopted.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, disposition of earnings and discharge from liability.

The AGM resolved to adopt the presented income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2025. Furthermore, the AGM resolved that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2025 and that the retained earninngs shall be carried forward. The AGM discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO who served during the financial year 2025 from liability towards the Company.

Determination of fees to the Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved that remuneration to the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall be paid in the amount of SEK 160,000 and in the amount of SEK 77,500 to each of the other Board members who are not employed by the Company. It was resolved that fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Election of Board of Directors and auditor

It was resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of six members and no deputies and that the appointed auditor shall be a registered auditing firm. Furthermore, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, it was resolved to re-elect Azad Najar, Oliver Voigt, Giovanni Lauricella, Stuart McConchie, Oskar Mellgren and Mia Tomczak as members of the Board of Directors. Oskar Mellgren was elected as Chairman of the Board.

The auditing firm Grant Thornton Sweden AB was re-elected as auditor for the period until the 2027 Annual General Meeting. The company has been informed that Joakim Söderin will be appointed auditor in charge.

Nomination Committee

The AGM resolved that the Nomination Committee for the 2027 Annual General Meeting shall consist of Claes Mellgren.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to issue shares

The AGM resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, within the framework of the current Articles of Association, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on one or more occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve to increase the Company's share capital through a new issue of shares in the Company. The purpose of the authorization is to increase the company's financial flexibility.

Complete resolutions as set out above are available on the Company's website, www.realheart.se

For more information, please contact:

Ina Laura Perkins, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 70 406 49 21

E-mail: inalaura.perkins@realheart.se

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se

About Us

Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) is developing the first artificial heart that mimics the shape, function, and blood flow pattern of the human heart. These unique product features provide completely new opportunities to save lives and give patients a good quality of life while waiting for a heart transplant. In the future, artificial hearts may also become an alternative to transplantation for broader groups of patients with severe heart failure. Realheart® TAH (Total Artificial Heart) is now being evaluated in extensive preclinical trials ahead of a first clinical study in patients. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market. For more information, visit www.realheart.se