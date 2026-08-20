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WKN: A2AA6V | ISIN: SE0007666110 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AT
München
20.08.26 | 08:04
10,480 Euro
+3,56 % +0,360
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATTENDO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATTENDO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,45010,54010:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 08:15 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Attendo AB: Attendo to buy back shares for a maximum amount of SEK 250 million

Attendo's Board of Directors has decided to utilize the authorization by the 2026 AGM to acquire own shares in order to adjust the company's capital structure,as well as to be used for delivery of shares to participants in ongoing incentive programs.

The share buyback programme will be carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulation). Acquisitions of shares will be managed by DNB Carnegie Investment Bank.

The share buyback programme is subject to the following terms:

  • Buybacks are to take place on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with its Rule Book for Issuers, MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation.
  • The shares shall be purchased at a per-share price within the price range (spread) on Nasdaq Stockholm applicable from time to time, meaning the spread between the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price prevailing and disseminated by Nasdaq Stockholm from time to time.
  • The maximum purchase amount is SEK 250 million. In accordance with the Swedish Companies Act, Attendo may not buy more shares than would bring Attendo's holding of own shares to more than 10 percent of the shares in Attendo.
  • The program begins earliest on 27 August 2026 and continues up to 5 November 2026.
  • Payment for the shares is to be made in cash.

The total number of shares in Attendo amounts to 144,802,487. Attendo holds 3,696,074 own shares as of 20 August 2026.

Attendo AB (publ)

For more information
Mikael Malmgren
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +46 8 586 252 00
Email: mikael.malmgren@attendo.com

About Attendo
Attendo is the leading care provider in the Nordics. With compassion, commitment and competence, we create quality in every interaction and strengthen the individual in their everyday life. Through experience, specialist competence and ability to add capacity, we are part of the solution to the care challenges in society. Our vision is to provide better care to more people. The operations comprise approximately 770 units and around 33,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Attendo's head quarter is located in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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