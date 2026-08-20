Attendo AB: Attendo's second quarter report 2026: Strong performance in both business areas and accelerated investment pace

Attendo delivered a strong second quarter with improved profitability in both business areas, driven by higher occupancy, improved operational efficiency and continued goal-oriented quality work. At the same time, Attendo has accelerated their investment pace, within elderly care, as a response to growing demand. After a strong first half of the year, adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 7.14 (R12). With two strategic acquisitions completed after the end of the quarter, Attendo is therefore well on track to achieve the financial target of adjusted earnings per share of at least SEK 9 by 2028.

Statement from Martin Tivéus, Attendo's president and CEO:



"Attendo is in a strong position, with a clear focus on quality and individualized care, a clear strategy for balanced growth and a solid financial position. This enables us to grow both sustainably and profitably while helping to meet society's increasing care service needs."

Summary of the second quarter, April to June 2026:

Net sales amounted to SEK 4,744m (4,684), equivalent to a change of 1.3 percent, of which organic growth was 1.2 percent. Growth in continuing operations, excluding ended contracts and contract with decision of close down, divested operations, as well as currency effects, was 4.9 percent.

Lease adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 321m (205), corresponding to a margin of 6.8 percent (4.4).

Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 470m (349), corresponding to an operating margin of 9.9 percent (7.5).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 189m (88). Diluted earnings per share were SEK 1.32 (0.59). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.52 (0.85).

Free cash flow to firm amounted to SEK 269m (376).

The number of beds in Attendo's homes at the end of the period was 20,899 (21,283). Occupancy in homes was 88 percent (85).

Summary of the period, January to June 2026:

Net sales amounted to SEK 9,408m (9,426). Total growth amounted to -0.2 percent, of which organic growth was 0.8 percent.

Lease adjusted operating profit (EBITA) was SEK 646m (438), corresponding to an operating margin of 6.9 percent (4.6).

Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 941m (730), corresponding to an operating margin of 10.0 percent (7.7).

The profit for the period amounted to SEK 384m (221). Diluted earnings per share were SEK 2.65 (1.46). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution were SEK 3.11 (1.99).

Free cash flow to firm amounted to 480m (426).

Invitation to presentation

In connection with the release of the report, a webcast presentation will be held at 10.00 am (CET), hosted by Attendo's President and CEO Martin Tivéus and CFO Mikael Malmgren.

You can follow the presentation on the following page:

https://attendo.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026/register

Analysts and investors will have the opportunity to ask questions during the presentation by calling in. To obtain call-in details, please send your request to: annie.adielsson@attendo.com

The quarterly report and other information material will be made public on:

https://www.attendo.com/

Attendo AB (publ)

For more information

Mikael Malmgren

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 8 586 252 00

Email: mikael.malmgren@attendo.com

Josefine Uppling

Communications and Sustainability Director

Phone: +46 761 14 54 21

Email: josefine.uppling@attendo.com

About Attendo

Attendo is the leading care provider in the Nordics. With compassion, commitment and competence, we create quality in every interaction and strengthen the individual in their everyday life. Through experience, specialist competence and ability to add capacity, we are part of the solution to the care challenges in society. Our vision is to provide better care to more people. The operations comprise approximately 770 units and around 33,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Attendo's head quarter is located in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Attendo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 08:00 CEST.