Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma presents interim report Q2 2026 and invites to a webcast

Uppsala, Sweden, August 20, 2026. Dicot Pharma AB publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2026. The report is available as an attached document and on www.dicotpharma.com. The company will present the report in a webcast today at 10.00 a.m. CEST. The webcast may also be viewed afterwards

Second quarter, April-June 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 (0.0) million

Earnings after financial items amounted to SEK -18.4 (-24.3) million

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.01)

"The successful capital raise provides us with the financial resources to carry out the planned phase 2b study of LIB-01, which has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of erectile dysfunction", comments Elin Trampe, CEO.

Significant events during the quarter

On April 28, it was announced that, subject to authorization by the General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Dicot Pharma intended to resolve on a rights issue of units corresponding to approximately SEK 210 million, primarily aimed at financing the planned phase 2b study of LIB-01. The rights issue was secured to 80 percent through subscription commitments and guarantee undertakings, corresponding to SEK 168 million.

At the General Meeting held on May 6, all Board members and the Chairman were re-elected. The meeting resolved to adopt an incentive program for employees, approved the annual report and discharged the members of the Board and the CEO from liability. Furthermore, the Board was granted authorization to issue shares.

On May 8, the Board formally resolved to carry out the previously announced rights issue. Terms were announces including subscription price of SEK 1.36 per unit, corresponding to SEK 0.17 per share (the warrants were issued free of charge) as well as subscription period.

In mid-May, the Company announced that the manufacture of LIB-01 tablets had been completed in preparation for the planned phase 2b study. In the next stage, the tablets will be blister-packed and labelled for use in the study. At the end of May, an Investigational New Drug application for the planned phase 2b study of LIB-01 was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to obtain authorization to initiate the study in the US.

On June 1, Dicot Pharma announced that a new patent covering the active pharmaceutical ingredient in LIB-01 had been granted in Japan. Corresponding patents have previously been granted in the United States and have been applied for and are currently under examination in other jurisdictions.

On June 4, the preliminary outcome of the rights issue was announced, showing that it had been subscribed to 126 percent. The final outcome on June 9 showed subscription of 134 percent. The Board resolved on a directed issue corresponding to SEK 21 million to accommodate the strong demand. Consequently, the financing generated SEK 231 million before transaction costs. No guarantee commitments were utilized and, in accordance with the guarantee agreements, a directed issue of units was carried out as compensation.

On June 25, the company announced that FDA had granted clearance to initiate the first part (Part I) of the phase 2b study of LIB-01. In this part, the highest dose to be evaluated in the efficacy portion of the study (Part II) will be determined. To initiate Part II in the US, the FDA requires additional toxicology data, which means that a previously planned preclinical study will be brought forward.

Significant events after the quarter

On July 1, the Company announced the appointment of Cecilia Driving as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She will assume her position on September 1, succeeding Björn Petersson, who has served on a consultancy basis. Cecilia brings extensive and broad experience as a CFO, with particular expertise in capital markets, investor relations, and business development.

In mid-August, Dicot Pharma announced the submission of a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in the European Union for the phase 2b study of its drug candidate LIB-01, which is planned to be conducted in the United States and Europe.

On August 19, Dicot Pharma announced that three abstracts on its drug candidate LIB-01 had been selected for oral presentation at the Sexual Medicine Society of North America's (SMSNA) Annual Meeting in Orlando, USA, on October 8-11, 2026. All three abstracts will be presented in the conference's Innovation Section.

The interim report will be presented by CEO Elin Trampe and CFO Björn Petersson in a broadcast from Direkt Studio today August 20 at 10.00 a.m. CEST. The broadcast will be available at https://www.dicotpharma.com/en/media/films/ and can also be viewed later.

For further information re. the report, please contact:

Elin Trampe, CEO

Phone: +46 72 502 10 10

E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

Björn Petersson, CFO

Phone: +46 76 109 00 00

E-mail: bjorn.petersson@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 17,450 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.

This information is information that Dicot Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 08:00 CEST.