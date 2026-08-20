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WKN: A41DRK | ISIN: SE0025010887 | Ticker-Symbol: ZF5
Frankfurt
20.08.26 | 08:01
1,075 Euro
+0,94 % +0,010
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVOTEC GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVOTEC GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cavotec Group AB: Cavotec signs an order for the delivery of the first automated mooring system in India

Cavotec has signed an order for a MoorMaster NxG automated vacuum mooring system at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Mumbai, one of India's largest container ports. The order is valued at approximately EUR 5 million and represents the first deployment of automated mooring technology in India.

The customer is Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and delivery to the GTI terminal, operated by APM Terminals, is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

"The introduction of automated mooring at JNPA marks an important step in our journey towards safer, more efficient and technology-driven port operations. By enabling faster and safer berthing and unberthing, this initiative will support improved vessel turnaround and strengthen JNPA's vision of becoming a benchmark smart and sustainable port," says Gaurav Dayal, IAS, Chairperson, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

"India is an essential market for Cavotec, with significant investments being made in port modernisation and automation. This order is an important reference for us and demonstrates the potential of our MoorMaster technology as the ports in India accelerate their investment," says David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec.

MoorMaster NxG will help GTI optimise berth productivity, improve operational efficiency while enhancing worker safety.

Cavotec has an established presence in the Indian port sector and a long-standing relationship with JNPA, with Cavotec cable reel systems installed across its terminals.och

Contacts

Joakim Wahlquist
Telephone: +46 8 556 522 00
Email: joakim.wahlquist@cavotec.com

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonisation of ports and industrial applications. Backed by over 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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