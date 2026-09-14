Cavotec Group AB: Cavotec and EVIAS enter exclusive partnership to revolutionise charging of e-vehicles in ports

Cavotec and EVIAS have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement to bring EVIAS' automatic ground-based charging technology to ports worldwide. The technology enables charging of electric vehicles while driving, thereby increasing equipment utilisation and saving space in busy ports. The partnership expands Cavotec's electrification offering to horizontal transport applications, including terminal tractors, AGVs, and other intra-port container handling equipment.

Under the agreement, Cavotec becomes the exclusive distributor and installer of EVIAS' technology for the port segment globally. The offering will be commercialised under the "Cavotec powered by EVIAS" co-branding.

This collaboration responds to the growing demand for electrification of horizontal transport in ports, driven by container terminals' pursuit of operational efficiencies and decarbonisation. The industry organisation Zero Emission Port Alliance estimates that between 33,000 and 47,000 new battery-electric container-handling vehicles will be ordered from 2025 to 2035.

EVIAS' technology is a conductive charging system designed for intensive fleet operations. A vehicle-mounted robotic arm autonomously locates and connects to a charging rail embedded in the road, thereby allowing power transfer while driving or waiting for a container to be loaded. The modular design is optimised for safety, since only the rail segment directly under a charging vehicle is electrified, as well as for easy integration with existing port infrastructure. The solution reduces vehicle downtime associated with charging, which in turn saves space with fewer parked vehicles at any given time.

The partnership combines Cavotec's global presence and long-standing experience in port electrification and automation with EVIAS' patented technology. It enables Cavotec to extend its offering to the electrification of horizontal transport within port terminals, building on its existing portfolio of electrification solutions for cranes and vessels. The technology also complements Cavotec's innovative automation solutions such as MoorMaster automated vacuum mooring and automated plug-in systems for RTG cranes.

"EVIAS' fully automatic charging technology fits naturally into the demanding operational environments of our port customers and complements our existing electrification and automation portfolio. This partnership enables us to expand our offering into horizontal transport and provide customers with an increasingly integrated approach to port electrification, from vessel and crane applications through to terminal operations. Before entering this partnership, we benchmarked various automatic charging solutions available on the market, and EVIAS stood out clearly, both in terms of its value proposition and technical design," says David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec.

"Partnering with Cavotec is more than a distribution agreement - it is a strong validation of the maturity and reliability of our technology. Cavotec's global presence and more than 50 years of experience give us a unique opportunity to accelerate the global adoption of dynamic charging and to establish it as the new standard for port electrification, far faster than we could have achieved on our own. At the same time, we remain fully focused on developing our other strategic markets, including urban transit, road freight, autonomous vehicles, and airports," says Olivier Besson, co-founder and CEO of EVIAS.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonisation of ports and industrial applications. Backed by over 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient, and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.

Cavotec contact

Christoffer Robertsson

CFO

Telephone: +46 722 080 704

Email: christoffer.robertsson@cavotec.com

About EVIAS

EVIAS is a French technology company specialising in automatic conductive charging for electric transport. Its technology, protected by more than one hundred patents, addresses a wide range of use cases including urban fleets, road freight, autonomous vehicles, airports, and ports. EVIAS is headquartered in Rosières-près-Troyes, France, with an additional office in Stockholm, Sweden.

EVIAS contact



Olivier Frey

Director of Strategy and Business Development

Telephone: +33 6 84 44 43 25

Email: olivier.frey@evias.com