Acuvi AB: Acuvi Interim Report, April - June 2026

Second quarter

(1 April to 30 June)

Net sales amounted to SEK 50.1 million (47.2)

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -4.3 million (12.0)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -9.3 million (7.7), corresponding to a margin of -18% (16)



First half-year

(1 January to 30 June)

Net sales amounted to SEK 101.3 million (98.5)

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -1.0 million (22.3)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -16.8 million (14.4), corresponding to a margin of -17% (15)

Free cash flow* for the first half-year amounted to SEK 0.1 million (-0.5).



CEO comments

The first half of 2026 has been a period of extensive change for Acuvi. We have worked to create a clearer structure, strengthen our sales and market development efforts, build a common culture and, above all, create a more stable foundation for the business we want to develop going forward.

The result for the quarter is, of course, disappointing, although it was impacted by a number of non-recurring items. However, I believe that the positive sales development is the clearest reflection of where Acuvi stands today.

This is particularly evident within PiezoMotor, which has doubled its sales during the first half of the year compared with the same period last year. This has taken place in parallel with strengthening our sales organisation, implementing a new CRM system and significantly improving our understanding of where in our customers' operations our offering creates the greatest value. This enables us to work more effectively with customer support, sales and pricing, particularly in attractive segments such as semiconductors and space, where we deliver critical precision technology that is difficult to replace. Other important segments for future growth that we are focusing on include defence, medical technology, life science and energy.

In parallel, we have been working on our culture. We are building an organisation characterised by trust, clarity, accountability and pride in what we do, regardless of which company within Acuvi one belongs to. A small but telling example is our decision to move the Group's central functions in Uppsala to PiezoMotor's premises at the end of October. Several employees have already chosen to move in earlier than necessary. To me, this is a clear sign of the engagement within the organisation and of the culture we are building. It is this kind of passion, together with hard work and clear accountability, that creates strong companies over the long term.

We have also taken important steps within TPA Motion. Following the loss of a major distribution business, it has become clear that we need leaders with a strong focus on growth and a proven track record of building businesses, particularly in the US market.

I am therefore pleased to announce Gary Mann as the new GM of TPA Motion. With his experience and drive, I am convinced that he, together with the team in Fort Mill, is very well positioned to build an even stronger and more profitable business.

The major transformation is not yet complete, but the most important fundamental shift has been made. We have a clearer organisation, better structures for sales and performance follow-up, greater cost awareness and a culture that is beginning to take hold. With the fundamental transformation now in place, we also see good conditions for a clear improvement in financial performance during the second half of the year, although not enough to reach the EBITDA target communicated at the beginning of the year.

We are now entering a new phase in which an increasing share of our time and energy can be directed towards what Acuvi ultimately needs to do: grow. In the semiconductor and space industries, we are already seeing how demand for high precision, high holding force and energy-efficient motors with both vacuum and radiation compatibility is well aligned with Acuvi's technology. This is also beginning to be reflected in our order intake for the second half of the year.

With strong development within PiezoMotor, a growing presence in Asia and attractive long-term markets including semiconductors, space and life science, I am convinced that Acuvi can continue to grow for many years to come.

The foundation has been laid. Now it is all about building.

Nils Sjöholm, CEO



This press release contains only parts of the full interim report, which is published on Acuvi's website: www.acuvi.com

For further information, please contact:

Nils Sjöholm, CEO

ir@acuvi.com

Certified Adviser: Corpura Fondkommission AB

ca@corpura.se

+46 (0)72-252 34 51

This information constitutes information that Acuvi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the above contact person on 20 August 2026 at 08:00 CET.

About Acuvi

The need for increasingly high precision is growing in areas including medical technology, the semiconductor industry and automation. Acuvi provides unique technologies and advanced systems to support this development. Our customers manufacture, for example, surgical robots, semiconductor manufacturing equipment and diagnostic systems. Acuvi has a local presence in Europe and the US. The head office is located in Uppsala, Sweden. The Company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

www.acuvi.com