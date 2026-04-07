Acuvi AB: Acuvi receives order of 1.9 MUSD from US based defense customer

Acuvi has received an order of approximately 1.9 MUSD from a recurring customer active within the US defense sector. The order relates to Acuvi's high precision motion technology and deliveries are expected to take place over the coming 30 months.

Uppsala April 7, 2026 at 15:42 CET

Acuvi, through its US subsidiary TPA Motion, has received an order from an established customer within the US defense sector. The order concerns components for applications where high precision motion is a critical requirement, spanning both well-defined configurations and solutions tailored to specific operational needs.

"We continue to see consistent demand from customers in the defense sector who require reliable, high precision motion solutions. This order is a good example of a long-term customer relationship where trust has been built over time and where our technology continues to deliver real value", says Nils Sjöholm, CEO of Acuvi.

As is common in Acuvi's markets, customer projects often develop through several stages where strategic development orders are followed by increasing volumes as products move towards production.

Acuvi continuously receives both smaller and larger orders as customer projects develop. Not all orders are communicated individually. The order is in line with Acuvi's strategy to grow within high precision applications in sectors such as medtech, life science, industrial automation, advanced instrumentation and other high precision industries.

For further information, please contact:

Nils Sjöholm, CEO

Acuvi AB

+46 (0) 18 489 5000

ir@acuvi.com

Certified Adviser:

Corpura Fondkommission AB

ca@corpura.se

+46 (0)72-252 34 51

About Acuvi

The demand for ever higher precision is increasing in areas such as medical technology, the semiconductor industry and automation. Acuvi is a corporate group that provides unique technologies and advanced systems to support this development. Our customers manufacture, for example, surgical robots, semiconductor production equipment and diagnostic systems. Acuvi has its own local presence in Europe and the United States. The head office is located in Uppsala and the share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

www.acuvi.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, on April 7, 2026.