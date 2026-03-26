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WKN: A3DLVX | ISIN: SE0017833171 | Ticker-Symbol: OQ2
Frankfurt
26.03.26 | 15:25
1,120 Euro
+5,86 % +0,062
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACUVI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACUVI AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2026 18:00 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Acuvi AB: Acuvi to discontinue medical technology distribution business in H2 2026

Acuvi AB announces that a medical technology distribution business, with average annual sales of approximately USD 3.7 million over the past three years, will be discontinued in the second half of 2026 following notification from the supplier whose products Acuvi distributes.

Uppsala - 26 March 2026

The business relates to the distribution of customized components to a leading customer in surgical robotics, managed through Acuvi's U.S. subsidiary TPA. The business has delivered an average annual growth rate of approximately 7 percent over the past three years.

The supplier has informed Acuvi of its intention to manage this customer relationship directly going forward. As a result, Acuvi will cease to act as distributor to this specific customer. Acuvi has secured supply to fulfill all existing customer orders through August 21, 2026.

The business has had a materially lower gross margin than Acuvi's proprietary technology and system sales. Consequently, the impact on profitability is limited relative to the revenue reduction. Acuvi estimates a negative EBITDA impact of approximately SEK 4 million in 2026. The company intends to offset this through increased sales of its proprietary technologies and products.

The discontinuation is in line with Acuvi's strategic focus to increase the share of revenue derived from proprietary, high-value applications, where gross margins are significantly higher.

Acuvi will continue to distribute the supplier's components in the U.S. to other end customers and remains engaged with the same robotics customer in additional applications.

Demand for high-precision technologies across medical technology, semiconductor, and automation markets remains strong, supporting Acuvi's continued growth opportunities within its core segments.

For further information, please contact:

Nils Sjöholm, CEO
ir@acuvi.com

Certified Adviser
Corpura Fondkommission AB
ca@corpura.se
+46 (0)72 252 34 51

About Acuvi

The need for ever higher precision continues to increase within fields such as medical technology, the semiconductor industry and automation. Acuvi is a corporate group providing unique technologies and advanced systems to support this development. Our customers manufacture, for example, surgical robots, semiconductor manufacturing equipment and diagnostic systems. Acuvi has its own local presence in Europe and the United States. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, and the share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

www.acuvi.com

This information is information that Acuvi AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 26 March 2026.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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