Acuvi AB: Acuvi AB appoints Jens Lagergren as CFO

Acuvi AB announces today that Jens Lagergren has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Jens has been working as a financial consultant for Acuvi since 2 March 2026, and his engagement now transitions into a permanent employment commencing 1 June 2026.

During his time at Acuvi, Jens has integrated well into the business and the organisation. He brings extensive experience from listed company environments and has quickly developed a strong understanding of Acuvi's operations and strategic opportunities.

"Jens has proven during his time with us that he is the right person for the role. He shares our vision for how we build a sustainable and profitable company and is a natural part of the culture we are working to create. I look forward to having him as a permanent member of the management team", says Nils Sjöholm, CEO of Acuvi.

Jens Lagergren holds an MSc in Economics and Business Administration from the Stockholm School of Economics and has more than 25 years of experience in financial management in international environments. He has previously served as CFO of two companies, Unibap AB and Doxa AB, both listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Prior to this, he held senior finance roles at Mölnlycke Health Care and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others.

For further information, please contact:

Nils Sjöholm, CEO

ir@acuvi.com

Certified Adviser

Corpura Fondkommission AB

ca@corpura.se

+46 (0)72 252 34 51

About Acuvi The need for ever-higher precision is increasing across sectors such as medical technology, semiconductor manufacturing and automation. Acuvi provides unique technologies and advanced systems to support this development. Our customers manufacture, for example, surgical robots, semiconductor fabrication equipment and diagnostic systems. Acuvi has its own local presence in Europe and the US. The head office is located in Uppsala. The share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. www.acuvi.com

This information was disclosed through the contact person above, for publication on 19 May 2026.