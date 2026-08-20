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WKN: A2ALUN | ISIN: SE0008241491 | Ticker-Symbol: 8F8
Frankfurt
20.08.26 | 09:55
1,802 Euro
-8,53 % -0,168
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7741,80411:08
1,7701,80611:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 07:30 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct Pharma publishes Q2 2026 interim results

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") today publishes the interim report for the second quarter 2026.

"With new capital secured and active partnering discussions underway, we are positioned
to pursue the right deals and move these opportunities forward."

Jeppe Øvlesen,
Chief Executive Officer

Second quarter 2026 (April - June)

  • The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 0 (0) thousand.
  • Operating expenses amounted to SEK 24,556 (30,345) thousand, a decrease of 19%.
  • The Group's loss after tax amounted to SEK 22,032 (27,522) thousand.
  • The Group's earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -0.39 (-0.56) SEK.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -34,541 (-18,788) thousand.
  • Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK -3,082 (35,969) thousand.
  • Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK -51,517 (17,181) thousand.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 14,288 (68,890) thousand.

First six months 2026 (January - June)

  • The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 0 (0) thousand.
  • Operating expenses amounted to SEK 55,113 (58,443) thousand, a decrease of 6%.
  • The Group's loss after tax amounted to SEK 47,519 (52,207) thousand.
  • The Group's earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -0.87 (-1.07) SEK.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -67,492 (-47,614) thousand.
  • Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK 42,225 (55,672) thousand.
  • Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK -39,161 (8,058) thousand.

Significant events during the second quarter

  • APR 23 - SynAct Pharma's Nomination Committee ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting
  • MAY 6 - SynAct Pharma completes dosing for last patient in Phase 2b ADVANCE study
  • JUN 11 - Report from the 2026 Annual General Meeting of SynAct Pharma AB (publ)
  • JUN 12 - SynAct obtains key US patent for resomelagon securing exclusivity until 2044
  • JUN 15 - Phase 2b ADVANCE study demonstrates positive effects of resomelagon in Rheumatoid Arthritis - supports phase 3 design, regulatory interactions, and partnering and SynAct Pharma Board of Directors and Management Enter Lock-up Agreements
  • JUN 29 - BIO International USA confirms growing interest in resomelagon and SynAct Pharma following the positive effects of the ADVANCE study

Significant events after the end of the period

  • JUL 9 - Resomelagon shows reduced inflammation and joint damage in osteoarthritis model
  • 20 JUL - SynAct Pharma strengthens financial position and strategic flexibility to advance partnering discussions and Phase III readiness
  • AUG 5 - SynAct Pharma receives favorable US patent decision for immediate-release resomelagon tablet formulation
  • AUG 19 - SynAct Pharma progresses first commercial agreement on resomelagon for treatment of dengue in Brazil - term sheet signed


The full report is attached as PDF and is available on the company's website: https://www.synactpharma.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:
Jeppe Øvlesen
CEO, SynAct Pharma AB
Phone: + 45 2844 7567
E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

About SynAct Pharma AB
SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For further information: https://synactpharma.com/.

This information is information that SynAct Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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