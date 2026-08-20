Episurf Medical AB: Episurf Medical enters into a letter of intent regarding the acquisition of a property portfolio with an agreed property value of approximately SEK 505 mn

Episurf Medical AB (publ) ("Episurf" or the "Company") has today entered into a letter of intent regarding the acquisition of all shares in five property-owning companies. The agreed underlying property value amounts to approximately SEK 505 mn before deduction for deferred tax. The parties' objective is to enter into a final share purchase agreement no later than 30 September 2026, with completion planned for around 1 November 2026.

The portfolio consists of five modern, newly constructed properties completed between 2018 and 2024, with a diversified tenant base comprising well-established private and municipal tenants. Through the transaction, Episurf continues to build its Nordic property platform with a focus on cash flow generating assets and long-term value creation.

The portfolio in brief

The portfolio comprises a lettable area of approximately 26,660 sqm, corresponding to an agreed property value of approximately SEK 19,000 per square metre. Net operating income amounts to approximately SEK 34.5 mn, corresponding to a yield of approximately 6.9 per cent. The weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) amounts to 7.8 years and the portfolio is currently fully let.

Financing

The acquisition is financed through the assumption of existing, or new, financing, together with newly issued class B shares in Episurf at a subscription price of SEK 0.10 per share and convertible debt instruments. The specific allocation between the financing components will be determined in the final share purchase agreement.

"This portfolio of high-quality assets is a further important step in the execution of our growth strategy. The portfolio comprises attractive properties in established locations and complements our existing property portfolio in a strategic manner. At the same time, the transaction is carried out with a financing structure that is consistent with our long-term capital strategy. We look forward to completing the process and continuing to build a Nordic property company with a focus on stable cash flows and long-term shareholder value."

- Jens Andersson, CEO Episurf Medical

Advisors

New Property acts as advisor to the seller in connection with the transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, CEO, Episurf Medical

Tel: +46 (0) 768 55 67 02

Email: jens.andersson@episurf.com

About Episurf Medical AB

Episurf Medical is a property company with exposure to a diversified portfolio of property assets. The Company's objective is to create value growth through the acquisition and management of Nordic properties. The Company also has a medical technology business based on the individualised implant Episealer® and associated surgical instruments, which are used to treat cartilage injuries in joints. Episurf Medical's head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is information that Episurf Medical AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:25 CET on 20 August 2026.

THIS PRESS RELEASE HAS BEEN PUBLISHED IN SWEDISH AND ENGLISH. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY BETWEEN THE LANGUAGE VERSIONS, THE SWEDISH VERSION SHALL PREVAIL.