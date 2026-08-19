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WKN: A2P70U | ISIN: SE0007184189 | Ticker-Symbol: S3V
Frankfurt
20.08.26 | 08:03
3,370 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2026 18:30 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genova Property Group AB: Genova successfully issues new green capital securities

Genova Property Group AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Genova") has successfully issued perpetual green capital securities (the "Green Capital Securities") in an initial amount of SEK 250 million. The Green Capital Securities were issued under a total framework of SEK 500 million, carries a floating interest rate of 3m Stibor + 440 basis points and has no fixed maturity date with a first call date four and a half (4.5) years after the first issue date. Genova intends to apply for admission to trading of the Green Capital Securities on the sustainable bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.

"We continuously and proactively manage Genova's capital structure to further strengthen the balance sheet and reduce our financing costs. The issuance of hybrid bonds provides equity capital at an attractive interest rate and creates the conditions for continued investments where we can generate profitable growth", comments Michael Moschewitz, CEO of Genova.

Arctic Securities AS, filial Sverige and Nordea Bank Abp have acted as arrangers and joint bookrunners in respect of the issuance of the Green Capital Securities. Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB have acted as legal advisor.

For further information, please contact:
CEO, Michael Moschewitz, mobile +46 (0)70-713 69 39, michael.moschewitz@genova.se

About Genova
Genova Property Group AB (publ) is a dynamic property company with extensive expertise in various segments of the property market. The company aims to drive sustainable value growth through active property management, urban development, project development and property transactions in Sweden. As of 30 June 2026, Genova owned properties valued at approximately SEK 10.7 billion and the company held a substantial building rights portfolio. Genova's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2020.

Genova - Smålandsgatan 12 - SE-111 46 Stockholm - www.genova.se


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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