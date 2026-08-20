Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Silver Pony Resources Corp. (CSE: PONY) (FSE: BJ40) (OTC: PONIF) (formerly Carlyle Commodities Corp.) ("Silver Pony" or the "Company") announces that, effective at the opening of market trading today, August 20, 2026, the Company's OTC Markets (the "OTC") trading symbol has changed from "CCCFD" to "PONIF".

The OTC symbol change accompanies the Company's previously announced corporate name change to "Silver Pony Resources Corp." and reflects the Company's continued transition to its new corporate identity and strategic focus on silver and gold exploration and development.

Morgan Good, Chief Executive Officer of Silver Pony, commented: "The transition to the 'PONIF' OTC symbol marks another important step in Silver Pony's evolution as a North American gold and silver focused exploration company."

The Company's common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "PONY", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "BJ40".

Silver Pony believes the updated OTC trading symbol further aligns the Company's market presence with its long-term strategy of advancing gold and silver exploration assets in North America with a focus on its Silver Pony Project.

The Company's updated website and investor materials can be accessed through the following:

Website: https://silverponyresources.com

Investor Presentation: Here

LinkedIn: Here

X: Here

About Silver Pony Resources Corp.

The Company is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company's material property is the exploration stage Silver Pony Project, comprising of 37 contiguous mineral tenures totaling 37,022.88 hectares in southeastern British Columbia, within the Slocan Mining District and Revelstoke Mining District.

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310572

Source: Silver Pony Resources Corp.