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WKN: A41DDP | ISIN: SE0025420714 | Ticker-Symbol: 3F80
Frankfurt
20.08.26 | 08:03
1,605 Euro
+0,63 % +0,010
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
Q-LINEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
Q-LINEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5751,69511:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 10:10 Uhr
174 Leser
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Q-Linea AB: Q-linea appoints Malin Svensson as new Chief Financial Officer

Q-linea AB (publ) today announces that Malin Svensson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations manager. She will assume her position no later than January 1, 2027

Malin Svensson brings extensive experience from senior finance and leadership roles in listed and international companies. She currently serves as VP Finance of Pricer AB and holds a degree in Business Administration and Economics.

"I am very pleased to welcome Malin to Q-linea. Her broad financial experience, leadership background and strong drive will contribute to our team as we accelerate our growth journey through 2027 and beyond. I welcome Malin to the management team", says Stuart Gander, President and CEO of Q-linea.

For more information, please contact:

Stuart Gander, President & CEO, Q-linea
stuart.gander@qlinea.com

Annika Blondeau Henriksson, Interim CFO, Q-linea AB
IR@qlinea.com
+ 46 (0) 70-600 15 20

About Q-linea

Q-linea AB (publ) is an innovative infection diagnostics company dedicated to saving lives and reducing healthcare costs by developing and delivering solutions for the rapid diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases. The company's core focus is on rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (rAST), a critical step in the treatment of sepsis and other severe infections.
Q-linea's flagship technology, ASTar®, is a fully automated instrument designed to deliver rapid phenotypic AST results directly from positive blood cultures in approximately six hours. By significantly reducing the time to answer compared to traditional methods, Q-linea enables physicians to prescribe the optimal antibiotic treatment sooner, improving patient outcomes and actively combating the global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Q-linea AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO:QLINEA).

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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