Q-Linea AB: Annika Blondeau Henriksson new interim CFO

Q-linea AB (publ) (OMX: QLINEA) today announces that the company has hired Annika Blondeau Henriksson as CFO and IR. Annika takes office on June 15, 2026, when she succeeds Christer Samuelsson, who has held the position since 2023.

Annika Blondeau Henriksson has extensive experience in senior finance leadership roles across several industries, including as interim CFO at RaySearch Laboratories.

"I am very happy that Annika has chosen to accept the position as interim CFO and IR at Q-linea until a permanent CFO is hired. Christer's resignation has been planned since November 2025 when he expressed a desire to work closer to Stockholm and I wish Christer all the best in the future", says Stuart Gander, President and CEO Q-linea.

For more information, please contact:

Stuart Gander, President & CEO, Q-linea

Stuart.Gander@qlinea.com

Christer Samuelsson, CFO /IR, Q-linea AB

Christer.Samuelsson@qlinea.com

+46 (0) 70-600 15 20



About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative infection diagnostics company dedicated to saving lives and reducing healthcare costs by developing and delivering solutions for the rapid diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases. The company's core focus is on rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (rAST), a critical step in the treatment of sepsis and other severe infections.

Q-linea's flagship technology, ASTar®, is a fully automated instrument designed to deliver rapid phenotypic AST results directly from positive blood cultures in approximately six hours. By significantly reducing the time to answer compared to traditional methods, Q-linea enables physicians to prescribe the optimal antibiotic treatment sooner, improving patient outcomes and actively combating the global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Q-linea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.