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WKN: A41DDP | ISIN: SE0025420714 | Ticker-Symbol: 3F80
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:07
1,665 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
Q-LINEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
Q-LINEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6951,77015:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Q-Linea AB: Annika Blondeau Henriksson new interim CFO

Q-linea AB (publ) (OMX: QLINEA) today announces that the company has hired Annika Blondeau Henriksson as CFO and IR. Annika takes office on June 15, 2026, when she succeeds Christer Samuelsson, who has held the position since 2023.

Annika Blondeau Henriksson has extensive experience in senior finance leadership roles across several industries, including as interim CFO at RaySearch Laboratories.

"I am very happy that Annika has chosen to accept the position as interim CFO and IR at Q-linea until a permanent CFO is hired. Christer's resignation has been planned since November 2025 when he expressed a desire to work closer to Stockholm and I wish Christer all the best in the future", says Stuart Gander, President and CEO Q-linea.

For more information, please contact:

Stuart Gander, President & CEO, Q-linea
Stuart.Gander@qlinea.com

Christer Samuelsson, CFO /IR, Q-linea AB
Christer.Samuelsson@qlinea.com
+46 (0) 70-600 15 20

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative infection diagnostics company dedicated to saving lives and reducing healthcare costs by developing and delivering solutions for the rapid diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases. The company's core focus is on rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (rAST), a critical step in the treatment of sepsis and other severe infections.
Q-linea's flagship technology, ASTar®, is a fully automated instrument designed to deliver rapid phenotypic AST results directly from positive blood cultures in approximately six hours. By significantly reducing the time to answer compared to traditional methods, Q-linea enables physicians to prescribe the optimal antibiotic treatment sooner, improving patient outcomes and actively combating the global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Q-linea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

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