Q-Linea AB: Q-linea signs first distribution agreement in South Asia

Q-linea AB (publ) (OMX: QLINEA today announces the signing of its first distribution agreement in South Asia, marking an important milestone in the company's global expansion strategy. The agreement has been concluded with Genetic Trading, a leading distributor in Bangladesh.

Genetic Trading is currently finalizing the registration process for Q-linea's products in Bangladesh. The first instrument order will follow and will be deployed for evaluation at one of the country's premier hospitals.

"We are delighted to enter the South Asian market, where sepsis and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) remain critical healthcare challenges. Our collaboration with Genetic Trading marks the first step in Q-linea's 2026 expansion across South Asia. We are experiencing growing demand from additional EMEA markets, fueled by the strong track record and proven performance of ASTar", says Franco Pellegrini, VP Sales EMEA at Q-linea.

About Q-linea

Q-linea's rapid AST system, ASTar®, accelerates and simplifies the time-sensitive workflows faced during the treatment of patients with bloodstream infections and sepsis. Hospitals use ASTar to vastly reduce the time to optimal antimicrobial therapies and ensure that patients receive the correct treatments sooner - when time matters most. We are helping to create sustainable healthcare, now and in the future, and safeguard the effectiveness of antibiotics for generations to come.

ASTar Instrument and ASTar BC G- Consumable kit are CE-IVD marked and FDA 510(k) cleared. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com