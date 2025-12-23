Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41DDP | ISIN: SE0025420714 | Ticker-Symbol: 3F80
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 08:04
1,994 Euro
+2,89 % +0,056
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
Q-LINEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
Q-LINEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0452,11510:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2025 09:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Q-Linea AB: Q-linea announces first two US hospital systems' clinical implementation of ASTar

Q-linea AB (Publ) (OMX: QLINEA) announces the clinical implementation of the first US ASTar instruments at UI (University of Iowa) Health Care and a large healthcare system in Texas. UI Health Care adopts Q-linea ASTar system, extending statewide blood culture testing abilities to improve patient outcomes.

University of Iowa Health Care recently adopted the ASTar system, a rapid antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) instrument, to expand the organization's statewide blood culture testing abilities. Rapid AST allows health care providers to quickly identify the most effective antibiotics for treating bacterial infections, which can significantly improve patient outcomes and survival rates.

"We were early adopters of rapid phenotypic AST six years ago and it had a positive impact on improving outcomes for our septic patients: it greatly reduced length of time to optimal therapy, days on therapy, and length of stay," says Bradley Ford, MD, PhD, the medical director of clinical microbiology at UI Health care. "We're excited to implement this new generation of AST testing, which has enhanced testing capabilities and improved throughput."

ASTar system has full automation and inoculum control, high instrument throughput with random-access testing, as well as a broad antibiotic panel and wide dilution ranges. The platform integrates directly with Epic's electronic medical record system.

"UI Health Care now has a broader statewide reach, with multiple campuses and dozens of outreach locations throughout Iowa, making it critical we expand our ability to rapidly test blood cultures submitted to our laboratory," says Ford. "The improved throughput of the ASTar system will allow us to better serve our growing patient population."

For more information, please contact:

Stuart Gander, President & CEO, Q-linea
Stuart.Gander@qlinea.com

Christer Samuelsson, CFO /IR, Q-linea AB
Christer.Samuelsson@qlinea.com
+46 (0) 70-600 15 20

About Q-linea

Q-linea's rapid AST system, ASTar®, accelerates and simplifies the time-sensitive workflows faced during the treatment of patients with bloodstream infections and sepsis. Hospitals use ASTar to vastly reduce the time to optimal antimicrobial therapies and ensure that patients receive the correct treatments sooner - when time matters most. We are helping to create sustainable healthcare, now and in the future, and safeguard the effectiveness of antibiotics for generations to come.
Q-linea is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has regional offices in Italy and the USA, with partnerships worldwide.
ASTar Instrument and ASTar BC G- Consumable kit are CE-IVD marked and FDA 510(k) cleared. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.