Q-Linea AB: Q-linea announces new organisation and changes in executive leadership team

Q-linea AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: QLINEA) today announces that it has reached agreement with all relevant unions regarding the company's new organisation. As part of these changes, Ylva Molin has been appointed to the Executive Management Group (EMG) as Manager of Assay Development effective January 1, 2026. Jonas Melin, Director of Product Development, will step down from the EMG and will remain employed with Q-linea as Senior Technical Advisor, ensuring continuity across key development programs. The company also announces the planned departure of Christer Samuelsson, Chief Financial Officer.

In line with the cost savings program previously announced (Oct 22, 2025), Q-linea is implementing a streamlined organisation aimed at strengthening its commercial focus and improving operating efficiency. As a result, headcount will be reduced by 16 employees as of January 1, 2026 compared with the reported level of 83 ending Q3 2025. These reductions are limited to Sweden; operations in the US and Italy remain unaffected and continue to support ongoing customer needs.

Ylva Molin, currently Manager of Assay Development, joins the EMG with 13 years of experience at Q-linea, having led several critical development projects and teams.

CFO Christer Samuelsson will leave the company following the onboarding and orderly transition to a new CFO, expected during the first half of 2026.

Jonas Melin, who has led the Research and Development team for nearly 10 years, will transition from his EMG role on January 1, 2026, and continue to provide core expertise in a senior advisory capacity.

"These changes reflect the continued evolution of the Q-linea team as we accelerate our commercial strategy and focus our development portfolio", says Q-linea CEO Stuart Gander. "I would like to thank both Jonas, who has been a pivotal leader of our scientific and technological progress, and Christer, who has successfully guided the company through a critical period of financial development. Both have elected to rebalance time for other projects. We are pleased to welcome Ylva to the senior leadership team - her deep experience with ASTar application development will be highly valuable as we move into the next phase of our journey."

For more information, please contact:

Stuart Gander, President & CEO, Q-linea

Stuart.Gander@qlinea.com

Christer Samuelsson, CFO /IR, Q-linea AB

Christer.Samuelsson@qlinea.com

+46 (0) 70-600 15 20



About Q-linea

Q-linea's rapid AST system, ASTar®, accelerates and simplifies the time-sensitive workflows faced during the treatment of patients with bloodstream infections and sepsis. Hospitals use ASTar to vastly reduce the time to optimal antimicrobial therapies and ensure that patients receive the correct treatments sooner - when time matters most. We are helping to create sustainable healthcare, now and in the future, and safeguard the effectiveness of antibiotics for generations to come.

Q-linea is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has regional offices in Italy and the USA, with partnerships worldwide.

ASTar Instrument and ASTar BC G- Consumable kit are CE-IVD marked and FDA 510(k) cleared. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com