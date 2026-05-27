Q-linea AB: Bulletin From Annual General Meeting In Q-linea AB (publ)

The annual general meeting of Q-linea AB (publ) (the "Company"), reg. no. 556729-0217, was held on 27 May 2026 in Uppsala, at which the shareholders mainly passed the following resolutions. All resolutions were made with the majority necessary.

The general meeting was held at Advokatfirman Lindahl's premises at Vaksalagatan 10 in Uppsala. For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please see the complete notice of the annual general meeting that is available on the Company's website, www.qlinea.com.

Annual report and results

The annual general meeting adopted the income statements and the balance sheets and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet and resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that the result according to the adopted balance sheet should be carried forward. No dividends are to be paid.

Discharge from liability

The annual general meeting granted each of the members of the board of directors and the CEO discharge from liability for the management of the Company's affairs during the financial year 2025.

Remuneration to the board of directors and the auditor

The annual general meeting resolved that remuneration to the board of directors shall be paid in the amount of SEK 500,000 to the chairman, SEK 375,000 to the vice chairman and SEK 250,000 to each of the other board members.

Furthermore, the annual general meeting resolved that remuneration of SEK 40,000 per year shall be paid to the chairman of the remuneration committee and SEK 20,000 per year to each of the other members of the remuneration committee.

The annual general meeting also resolved that remuneration of SEK 90,000 per year shall be paid to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 45,000 per year to each of the other members of the audit committee.

The annual general meeting resolved that fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Election of board of directors and auditor

The annual general meeting resolved that the board of directors shall consist of seven (7) members, with no deputy members appointed.

The annual general meeting resolved to re-elect Johan Bygge, Mario Gualano, Erika Kjellberg Eriksson, Jonas Jarvius and Sebastian Backlund, and to elect Öystein Engebretsen and Kari Krogstad, as members of the board of directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. The annual general meeting resolved to re-elect Johan Bygge as chairperson of the board of directors and Mario Gualano as vice chairperson of the board of directors.

The annual general meeting resolved to elect the registered accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

Nomination committee for the 2027 annual general meeting

The annual general meeting resolved that the Company, in advance of the annual general meeting to be held in 2027, shall establish a nomination committee. The nomination committee shall be appointed by the chairperson of the board of directors contacting the three largest shareholders in the Company as per 1 September 2026 and requesting them to appoint one representative each.

Remuneration report 2025

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the remuneration report for 2025 presented by the board of directors.

Long-term share savings plan (LTIP 2026)

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to establish a long-term share savings plan for senior executives and other key personnel in the Company ("LTIP 2026"), comprising no more than ten (10) employees. LTIP 2026 entails that participants who invest a certain portion of their fixed salary in shares in Q-linea ("Savings Shares"), after a vesting period of three years, may be allocated, free of charge, so-called Matching Shares and, provided that certain performance conditions are met, Performance Shares. In total, LTIP 2026 means that participants may be allocated a maximum of 2.5 Matching Shares and Performance Shares per Savings Share. The plan comprises a maximum of 100,000 shares in Q-linea. Allocation is expected to take place after the publication of the Company's quarterly report for the second quarter of 2029.

The annual general meeting further resolved on delivery measures to ensure the Company's obligations under LTIP 2026, including (i) the issue of a maximum of 131,420 warrants of series 2026/2029, of which a maximum of 31,420 warrants are intended to cover any cash flow effects arising from social security contributions in connection with LTIP 2026, and (ii) the transfer of treasury shares to participants in LTIP 2026 and authorisation for the board of directors to transfer treasury shares on Nasdaq Stockholm to cover costs for social security contributions attributable to LTIP 2026.

Authorisation for repurchase of own shares

The annual general meeting authorised the board of directors to, on one or more occasions up to the next annual general meeting, resolve on the repurchase of own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. Acquisitions may be made of such number of shares that the Company's holding of own shares following the acquisition amounts to no more than one-tenth of all shares in the Company. Acquisitions of shares shall be made in compliance with the price restrictions set out in Nasdaq Stockholm's rulebook for issuers on the main market. The main purpose of any acquisitions is to provide the board of directors with increased flexibility in its work with the Company's capital structure.

Authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on the issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The annual general meeting authorised the board of directors to, on one or more occasions during the period until the next annual general meeting, resolve to increase the Company's share capital by an amount corresponding to a maximum of twenty (20) per cent of the Company's registered share capital at the time the authorisation is invoked for the first time. The board of directors may, in accordance with the authorisation, resolve on the issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. New issues may be made with or without provisions on non-cash issue, set-off or other terms and conditions in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act.

The board of directors shall have the right to determine the terms and conditions for issues under this authorisation and who shall be entitled to subscribe for issued securities. The terms and conditions shall be on market terms.

For more information, please contact:

Stuart Gander, President & CEO, Q-linea

Stuart.Gander@qlinea.com

Christer Samuelsson, CFO /IR, Q-linea AB

Christer.Samuelsson@qlinea.com

+46 (0) 70-600 15 20



About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative infection diagnostics company dedicated to saving lives and reducing healthcare costs by developing and delivering solutions for the rapid diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases. The company's core focus is on rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (rAST), a critical step in the treatment of sepsis and other severe infections.

Q-linea's flagship technology, ASTar®, is a fully automated instrument designed to deliver rapid phenotypic AST results directly from positive blood cultures in approximately six hours. By significantly reducing the time to answer compared to traditional methods, Q-linea enables physicians to prescribe the optimal antibiotic treatment sooner, improving patient outcomes and actively combating the global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Q-linea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.