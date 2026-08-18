Q-Linea AB: Q-linea awarded a contract position with Premier, Inc.

Q-linea AB (publ) has been awarded a contract position with national group purchasing organization, Premier, Inc.

Effective September 1, 2026, the new agreement allows the over 4,000 Premier member hospitals, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the ASTar® instrument and the ASTar BC G- kit.

"This is an important commercial milestone for Q-linea in the U.S.," said Ethan Suttles, Director of Sales - US & Americas at Q-linea. "By simplifying procurement and contracting, we expect to materially shorten our sales cycles and support faster adoption of ASTar across member institutions."



ASTar is Q-linea's rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing system, designed to provide actionable results significantly faster than conventional methods. By enabling earlier optimization of antibiotic therapy, ASTar supports improved patient outcomes, reduced antibiotic misuse, and more efficient hospital workflows.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.

For more information, please contact:

Stuart Gander, President & CEO, Q-linea AB

Stuart.Gander@qlinea.com

Annika Blondeau Henriksson, Interim CFO & IR, Q-linea AB

IR@linea.com

+46 (0) 70-600 15 20



About Q-linea

Q-linea AB (publ) is an innovative infection diagnostics company dedicated to saving lives and reducing healthcare costs by developing and delivering solutions for the rapid diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases. The company's core focus is on rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (rAST), a critical step in the treatment of sepsis and other severe infections.

Q-linea's flagship technology, ASTar®, is a fully automated instrument designed to deliver rapid phenotypic AST results directly from positive blood cultures in approximately six hours. By significantly reducing the time to answer compared to traditional methods, Q-linea enables physicians to prescribe the optimal antibiotic treatment sooner, improving patient outcomes and actively combating the global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Q-linea AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO:QLINEA).