Mitteilung der Photon Energy N.V.: Quarterly Report for Q2 2026 and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements with Notes for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026.The Management Board of Photon Energy N.V. ("the Company") informs that it has published its Quarterly Report for Q2 2026 and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements with Notes for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026. - Consolidated revenues reached EUR 28.379 million in Q2 2026 (+10.4% YoY), thanks to strong revenues from sales of electricity (9.821 million, +20.5% YoY), supported by higher volumes and prices. Other revenues increased to EUR 18.558 million (+5.7% YoY), reflecting growth across all business segments except Engineering. - EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 5.773 million in Q2 2026 from EUR 2.839 million in Q2 2025, driven by improved operational fundamentals, rigorous cost discipline ...

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