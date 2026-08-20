Complete results from first drillholes campaign with significant

Copper-Gold Mineralization at Pimentón Project

2026 Diamond Drilling Program Confirms and Extends Historical

Copper-Gold Mineralization; Drilling Completed 3,084 m Across Four Holes.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) ("Irruptive Metals" or the "Company"), an emerging copper-gold exploration company advancing the high-potential Pimentón Project located in the V Region, Central Chile, is pleased to announce the completion of its first diamond drill campaign, totalling 3,084 metres across four drillholes (IMP001 to IMP004), designed to test the central Cu-Au porphyry system within the Company's flagship project. All assay results have now been received, validated, and incorporated into the geological model.

Drill Program Highlights

IMP002 returned 795.2 m with 0.66% CuEq (0.41 g/t Au, 0.31% Cu) from 167 m to end of hole at 962.2 m, including a gold-dominant high-grade interval of 60 m grading 1.49% CuEq (1.37 g/t Au, 0.31% Cu)

IMP001 returned two significant intervals: 202 m with 0.38% CuEq (0.22 g/t Au, 0.19% Cu) from 177 m to 379 m, and 358.4 m with 0.49% CuEq (0.29 g/t Au, 0.24% Cu) from 513 m to 871.4 m (EOH)

IMP003 returned 42 m with 0.25% CuEq (0.12 g/t Au, 0.15% Cu) from 171 m to 213 m and 176 m with 0.31% CuEq (0.15 g/t Au, 0.18% Cu) from 227 m to 403 m

IMP004 returned 406 m with 0.47% CuEq (0.26 g/t Au, 0.25% Cu) from 259 m to 665 m.

Results confirm and extend historical drilling by Rio Tinto and Anglo American, demonstrating geological continuity across the Central target area

Drill program completed 3,084 m of drilling across four holes from two platforms, with operations concluded on April 17, 2026

"These results from our 2026 drilling program are highly encouraging and confirm the significant copper-gold potential at Pimentón," said Alfredo Bazo, President and CEO of Irruptive Metals. "The consistency of our results with historical drilling by Rio Tinto and Anglo American validates our geological model. We are particularly pleased with the 795-metre intercept in IMP002, which demonstrates both the scale and grade potential of the Central target. We look forward to advancing the project toward resource definition as we prepare for our next drilling campaign, as the mineralization remains open."

Program Overview and Results

The 2026 diamond drilling program was designed to twin or near-twin historical drillholes completed by Rio Tinto and Anglo American, with the objective of confirming historical geological and grade information and testing lateral and vertical extensions of known mineralization. The historical datasets were reviewed by Román Flores, P.Geo., author of the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Pimentón Project (effective July 20, 2026). Mr. Flores is independent of Irruptive Metals for the purposes of Section 1.5 of National Instrument 43-101 and is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Results obtained to date are consistent with the historical datasets and support the reliability of the original drilling. No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated on the Pimentón Project, and the mineralization described in this news release is not necessarily indicative of the presence of a mineral resource or mineral reserve.

Using the same drill platforms as holes IMP001 and IMP002, IRR completed two additional holes (IMP003 and IMP004) oriented to the south (azimuth 180°, dip -70°) to evaluate the potential southward extension of the mineralized system. Hole IMP004 successfully intersected the targeted Cu-Au porphyry mineralization, including vein styles, sulfide assemblages and alteration consistent with the mineralized center defined in IMP001 and IMP002. These results provide additional evidence that the porphyry system remains open to the southeast, east and northeast supporting continued step-out drilling in that direction.

Mineralization is associated with a complex of Cu-Au porphyry dykes exhibiting potassic alteration (K-feldspar, biotite), EB-type and A-type veins. Higher-grade zones correspond to early mineral porphyry phases overprinted by green-sericite-chalcopyrite assemblages. Some High-sulfidation Au-Ag-Cu vein systems appear telescoped over porphyry and also located peripheral to the center.

The geological interpretation, based on the integration of new drillholes and historical datasets, identifies a Cu-Au porphyry dyke complex with an NNE orientation and near-vertical dip. This Cu-Au porphyry corridor is currently 600 metres long, 300 metres wide and is open to the E, SE, NE and W, representing the principal conduit for mineralization within the Central Target. The geometry and orientation of these dykes provide a coherent framework that explains the distribution of potassic-centred mineralization, the green sericite high-grade transitional halo, and peripheral alteration zones observed across both historical and recent drilling.

Outlook and Next Steps

Reprocessing of historical geophysics (Magnetometry, IP-Res & MT) to improve and prioritize targets, Q3-2026

Conduct geometallurgical sampling and mineralogical/metallurgical test work

Resampling historical holes in central target (PP18 & PP04) to include in updated NI 43-101 Technical Report with initial inferred resource estimate, Q1-2027

Advance drilling to test lateral and deep extensions of the Central target to expand the initial resources, Q4 2026 to Q1 2027

Obtain the environmental permits (DIA) to drill the Ridge-Bx, SE, Verde and Maria Elena targets to consolidate the Pimentón project as a high-potential Cu-Au resource, Q1 2028

Table 1: Summary of Significant Drill Intercepts

Drill Results Summary From To Length (m) Au g/t Cu % CuEq % Hole IMP001 177 379 202 0.22 0.19 0.38 513 871.4 358.4 0.29 0.24 0.49 IMP002 167 962.2 795.2 0.41 0.31 0.66 High grade zone 181 317 136 0.44 0.43 0.81 327 387 60 1.37 0.31 1.49 IMP003 171 213 42 0.12 0.15 0.25 227 403 176 0.15 0.18 0.31 IMP004 259 665 406 0.26 0.25 0.47



Notes: Intervals are reported using a cut-off of CuEq >0.2% with three dilution samples (6 m) and no top-cut applied. CuEq = Cu% + (Au g/t × 0.86). Metal prices used are the two-year average (2024-2025): US$4.95/lb Cu and US$2,918/oz Au. Recoveries were assumed equal for all metals. CuEq is used for comparison purposes only. No metallurgical recovery testwork has been completed on the Project; equal recoveries have been assumed for all metals for illustrative purposes only, so the reported CuEq values may not be representative of recoverable or economically recoverable metal.

Reconciliation with Technical Report: These results are final and, where they differ, update the preliminary intercepts disclosed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report (July 20, 2026). Intervals in this release are composited using three dilution samples (6 m); the Technical Report used two dilution samples. Reported intervals are therefore not directly comparable to that report, and the 478 m at 0.80% CuEq interval shown for IMP002 in the Technical Report is not reproduced here.

True Widths: All reported intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths have not yet been determined and are expected to be less than the reported downhole lengths.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Locations

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) EOH depth (m) IMP001 385571 6406345 3627 60 -70 871.4 IMP002 385670 6406472 3629 60 -70 962.2 IMP003 385573 6406346 3627 180 -70 503 IMP004 385666 6406471 3629 180 -70 747.3 Note: Coordinates are in WGS84 Zone 19S.





Figure 1: Plan view showing location of Irruptive Metals' and historical drillholes, CuEq grade shell interpretation at 3200m of elevation in Central target, and key outcrops (Cu-Au porphyry and tourmaline breccia) in Ridge-Bx and SE targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12566/310582_edd1fb429431c8a5_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Irruptive Metals' geological interpretation of Cu-Au porphyry dykes complex and significant intercepts in holes IMP001 and IMP002.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12566/310582_edd1fb429431c8a5_002full.jpg

Sampling and QA/QC

Drill core was logged, sampled, and cut under the supervision of Company geologists. Samples were prepared and analyzed by AGS-Cotecna laboratory, which is independent of the Company and an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory. Gold assays were completed using fire assay with AAS finish. Multi-element determination was completed by four-acid digestion (HF-HNO3-HClO4-HCl) followed by ICP-OES analysis. The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC program including the insertion of certified reference materials (5%), blanks (2.5%), and field duplicates (2.5%) at regular intervals. No material QA/QC issues were identified in the reviewed data. The Qualified Person has verified the data underlying the technical information disclosed in this news release, including by reviewing the assay results, the QA/QC data and the sampling and analytical procedures, and is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Claudio Burgoa, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of Irruptive Metals, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Qualified Person #535, Comisión Minera de Chile.

About Irruptive Metals Corp.

Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) is a Canadian copper-gold exploration company focused on unlocking value from high-quality mineral projects in Chile. The Company's flagship Pimentón Project is strategically located within one of the world's most prolific porphyry copper-gold belts and has been the subject of extensive historical exploration by major mining companies, underscoring its significant discovery potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements that include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's drill program results, exploration targets, geological interpretations, future resource evaluation work, and the potential advancement of the Pimentón Project.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Pimentón Project. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Additional information, including risks facing the Company, are outlined in the Company's Filing Statement dated July 20, 2026, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Irruptive Metals Corp.