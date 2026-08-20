ProAct IT Group AB: Åsa Regen Jansson appointed CFO of Proact

Proact IT Group AB (publ) announces that Åsa Regen Jansson has been appointed CFO of the Group. She has served as interim CFO since December 2025 and takes up the position permanently on September 1, 2026.

"Åsa knows our business well and has earned strong trust both within Proact and among our owners and analysts. She combines commercial acumen with the leadership required to contribute to Proact's continued development and profitable growth. Appointing Åsa as permanent CFO was therefore a natural decision," says Magnus Lönn, President and CEO, Proact IT Group.

Åsa Regen Jansson has extensive experience in senior finance roles, most recently as CFO of Braathens Regional Airlines.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Lönn, CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 879 09 79, magnus.lonn@proact.eu

Åsa Regen Jansson, interim CFO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 72 216 33 74, asa.regen.jansson@proact.eu

About Proact

Proact is a European technology company that offers secure, sovereign and resilient hybrid cloud solutions for critical business and societal data infrastructure. We support organisations in managing, protecting and deriving value from their data in environments where availability, security and regulatory compliance are of the utmost importance.

At the intersection of hybrid cloud, cybersecurity and AI-driven data growth, Proact supports its customers in meeting the increased demand for compliance and resilience.

With over 30 years' experience, Proact employs approximately 1,100 people across 12 countries and has over 2,000 active customers.

Proact IT Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol PACT. For further information about Proact's activities please visit us at www.proact.eu