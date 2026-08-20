Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: 0YA0) ("Clear Blue"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, today announces that it will provide a corporate update and also report financial results for its second quarter 2026 on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, after the market closes.

Clear Blue will also host a conference call on Thursday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the quarters in further detail and provide a general update.

Those interested can register at:

Registration Link

https://www.clearbluetechnologies.com/events/cblu-2026-q2-earnings-call

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

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Source: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.